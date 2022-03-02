Tattoos of Human Trafficking Victims

Bar Codes: Image – The Independent

Did you know human ,especially child trafficking is one of the biggest commodities the USA and the world? Yesterday we wrote about an art exhibit that is revealing how tattoo’s are used to combat human trafficking, however much like a farmer brands cattle, human trafficking victims are coerced into getting tattooed many times, as a way to signify that they belong to a certain pimp/trafficker. Identifying tattoos can make it easier to help intervene and provide assistance to these victims if you know what they are. Tattoos used by traffickers can vary by region. Check with your local law enforcement agencies to inquire about the potential of tattoos identified as common in your community.

A tattoo resembling the above bar code has long been linked to human trafficking in Europe. While there is no definitive meaning behind the numbers, there is a belief that some traffickers use this number as the sum the trafficking victims would have to earn to be given their freedom.

Property of…

Image – CNN

In many instances in America, the trafficker will tattoo his name (or nickname) on the trafficking victims, signaling that they are property. Victims are ofter coerced into getting these tattoos as a way to show they belong to a group and are cared for. Similar tattoos can include a crown with the trafficker’s initials. Be advised, these tattoos are also common among women who belong to a motorcycle club and they may not be victims of human trafficking.

Currency

Image: Daily Mail

While not always the case, sometimes, the amount of money tattooed on the victim is the asking price. Currency can include a money bag, coins, dollar bills or currency symbols.

Victims can have numerous tattoos in various areas, common tattoo locations linked to human trafficking include the neck, arm and above the groin area.

It is important to identify these tatto’s so that you are aware of other potential trafficking victims.

The Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease abstract: Tattoo Recognition in Screening for Victims of Human Trafficking

Are You a Victim? Survivor’s Ink is a non-profit organization that helps human trafficking victims by removing or covering their physical scars, markings and brandings.