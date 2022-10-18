MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Taylor Swift Takes Over Times Square

Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift as fans get a sneak peek to new lyrics from her upcoming album “Midnights”. Each day new lyrics will be posted on a billboard in Times Square.

Todays billboard read “I should not be left to my own devices…”.

Swift will also share clips about “Midnights.”

More lyrics will appear on different billboards across the world.

Through life’s triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor’s music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond,” read a Spotify statement from. “This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album’s release.”

