TBar Steak & Lounge Just the Place To Make You Forget

TBar Steak & Lounge located at 1278 3rd Ave, between 73rd and 74th Street was surprisingly filled with cheerful guests supping on delicious food. In this moment in time where everyone seems fearful and full of doom and gloom, the atmosphere inside this quaint restaurant was upbeat and friendly.

The inside

Starting with the homemade olive and rosemary breads, you know you are getting fresh baked goods as they melt into your mouth. This bread is salty and crunchy on the outside and is seriously heavenly.

The fabulous olive bread

My guest and I started with the TBar Salad ($18)

TBar Salad

and the Truffle Rice Balls with spicy aioli ($18).

Truffle Rice Balls

The salad had a generous portion of Hearts of Palm, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Cucumber. Fresh, cooling and delightful this salad, also makes a perfect lunch option. The truffle rice balls had a fantastic pop of favor, before they dissolved into a delicious taste treat.

For the entree, of course we had to do steak. The 24oz Prime Aged Bone in Rib Eye ($65) was done to perfection. Succulent, full of flavor, tender and again melted in your mouth. The portions at TBar Steak & Lounge are extremely generous and I even ended up taking a portion of this home. This is seriously the best steak I have ever eaten and I have reviewed a lot of steaks. TBar Steak & Lounge has raised their bar to olympian level.

My guest was in the mood for fish and since we wanted to give you a more rounded review, we ordered the Irish Salmon ($29). Served with a honey mustard sauce and zucchini this plate is a visual delight. The salmon was crispy on the outside and moist and flaky on the inside. I loved the honey mustard sauce, which packed a punch.

The best Mac and Cheese ever…..

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

We decided to complement the steak and salmon with an award winning Mac and Cheese ($9) and Brussels Sprouts with Bacon ($9) . These scrumptious tasty mouthfuls were out of this world, especially the mac and Cheese which was the best I’ve ever had and I’ve eaten a lot of this dish.

The Apple Crisp

We shouldn’t have, but we had to do dessert and we were so glad we did. The delighted Warm Crisp ($15). Has apples, crumble, caramel and French vanilla ice cream. It is like fall on a plate. To top this off we did the Strawberry Sunday served with fresh strawberry ice cream, shortcake, meringue, brandy and homemade whip cream. It comes family style for 4 ($24), but if you ask nicely they will serve it for 2. This sundae is a sensory delight to your mouth, making you feel as if were summer.

The Strawberry Sundae

If I had to choose a place to have my last meal, I would definitely choose TBar Steak & Lounge. I can’t wait to introduce the rest of my friends to this gastro delight.