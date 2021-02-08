Tech Gadgets to Improve the Quality of Life

Everyone, some more than others, uses technology, as maligned as it is, technology has made everyday life easier and opened the door to possibilities. If you think your life is still too complicated, maybe it’s because you’re not using the right technology, or maybe you have no idea what possibilities it offers you. Here is a list of items that appear to be from the future, but are available today.

A Mask against Snoring

This object developed by a Chinese company promises to improve the quality of sleep by interrupting all snoring. How? ‘Or’ What? By emitting vibrations specially designed to regulate breathing. Why consider this invention useful? It is no longer a prototype, but a product already on the market! If you only love healthy and genuine food, this scanner is for you: it can scan food, liquids, and other materials and tell you, for example, if the product is fresh. Maybe one day this type of scanner will be integrated into smartphones!

Portable Scanner

Dreame vacuum

The Dreame Vacuum takes advantage of seven key technological breakthroughs to provide a complete and optimal solution for deep cleaning of the home. Everyone can dream that Dreame vacuums clean up a variety of daunting areas like tapering, drawers, cloths and even more.

The new enhanced feature of the machine allows for the device to automatically feel the form of floor and then to adjust its standards to meet the floor space, keeping the vacuum from stopping. Engineered by a team of experts, the core engine technology of the Dreame Vacuum delivers superior fast and powerful cleaning.

Privacy Mask during Conversations

Do, not like to talk on the phone in public for fear someone will listen to what you are saying or for fear of disturbing others? This mask will eliminate the problem: with it, you can talk on the phone without others hearing you or being disturbed.

Latest Generation Hula-Hoop

It’s time to resume the hula-hoop! It is a very effective exercise for keeping fit and burning fat. Only you will have to equip yourself with a much more technological tool: on the market, there are some that can record the intensity of physical activity and show you interesting data about the session and your health.

Smart Bedding

Tired of cleaning the litter box? This type is smart because it automatically separates solid waste and places it in a separate compartment: the master only has to empty the compartment.

Suitcase Followed

If you are worried about losing your suitcase at the airport, this company has got you in mind – they’ve designed a guy who follows the owner everywhere. The trolley is connected to a Bluetooth bracelet

Anti-Addiction case

When technology is too intrusive, here’s how. Did you realize that you have developed some sort of addiction to your smartphone? This is the case for you: once you insert the mobile phone inside, it will seal for a certain period of time, which can only be changed by an administrator.

Honey collector

This small house, which looks like a bird house, not only accommodates the bees by providing them with shelter, but also extracts the honey directly without disturbing them too much. Just place the glass jar next to the tap, turn the lever…. and it’s done!

Nightlight for toilets

Tired of wandering around in the dark with the fear of banging your toes on a door or banging your head against a wall you thought was a door? This led lamp is installed under the toilet and will show you the right way to the toilet. The soft light will not disturb your sleep or that of others.

Robotic bee

Faced with the constant decrease in the number of bees, technology has found a solution: robotic bees. These little bumblebees play the role of pollinators perfectly, thus allowing the reproduction of flowers and plants. Only honey, for now, she is not able to do, but who knows what the future holds!