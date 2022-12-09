Tech Trends: 4 Information Technology Trends to Get Ahead of for 2023

Photo: ThisIsEngineering/Pexels

Mark Zuckerberg’s famous motto, “move fast and break things,” perfectly sums up the wild world of tech. As one of the fastest-moving industries, it can be hard to stay aware of emerging trends when everything from cloud data recovery to blockchain technology seems to change overnight. To simplify matters, let’s look at six tech trends to focus on in the new year.

1. AI tools

Although artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of robotic vacuums and smart assistants has already been around for quite some time, 2023 is bound to see AI leveraged more in business and retail environments.

For example, the drag-and-drop capabilities of no-code AI can help anyone design new products and services. In addition, retail companies such as Stitch Fix are using AI-backed algorithms to recommend clothes based on customer preferences.

Alongside designing and suggesting products, new AI tools such as DALL-E will generate new forms of art, music, writing, and creative expression. The widespread adoption of AI art tools will also raise ethical concerns and shape discourse in 2023.

2. The metaverse

In late 2021, Mark Zuckerberg popularized the term “metaverse.” Although development in that space hasn’t moved as swiftly or smoothly as predicted, the promise of a metaverse is more than just hype. In fact, experts say that up to $5 trillion will be spent on the metaverse by 2030.

So, the metaverse won’t dominate 2023, but 2023 will see a significant move toward building more digitally immersive environments. Most likely, these will begin in the workplace, where immersive meetings will allow remote workers to brainstorm, talk, and create together. Already, tech giant Microsoft is developing a platform for collaborating on projects in the metaverse, while consulting giant Accenture is developing onboarding and training tools.

3. Blockchain

Instead of relying on one centralized server to store information, blockchain technology stores information on multiple servers in various locations. This decentralized network leads to more secure, private, and accurate transactions. That’s why it was central to the development of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

However, the blockchain isn’t confined to online payments. It can also be used to improve cybersecurity measures by decentralizing the storage of sensitive data. In addition to that, the blockchain is a great way to prove ownership of digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As the metaverse continues to grow in 2023, so will the popularity and usefulness of these digital assets.

4. IoT expansion

The internet of things (IoT) is what happens when Fitbits, Roombas, smartphones, and countless other devices collect, process, and share information over a network. That information can be health data, room dimensions, shopping preferences, and more. Taken together, this information can be used to create new blockchain applications, metaverse products, and AI tools.

Until now, many smart tools and gadgets were constrained by operating systems and platforms that didn’t play well with each other. As the world of IoT continues to grow in 2023, more attention will be placed on developing global standards. This will allow smart gadgets on different platforms to communicate much more efficiently, resulting in the development of a flurry of useful applications and promising programs.

Although the tech world is full of surprises, knowing what trends to follow can help you prepare (and get excited) for whatever comes. To ensure you’re ready for 2023, pay close attention to developments in AI, the metaverse, the blockchain, and IoT. Most importantly, look forward to being hit with a few surprises no one could have predicted.





