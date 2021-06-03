MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Teletubbies Give Out Amazing Colorful Love for Pride Month

Teletubbies Give Out Amazing Colorful Love for Pride Month

The Teletubbies have tuned their antennas to Pride Month and are giving out some colorful hugs all over.

Celebrating their rainbow-colored diversity and love of Big Hugs, the Teletubbies are partnering with GLAAD to support 2021 Pride Month in June with the release of a first-of-its-kind Collection of Pride fashion items for adult fans.

We are completely in love with the collection. From soft shirts to fun hats, this is simply the collection to have for Pride Month. The Teletubbies Pride Collection features 90s-inspired streetwear that’s both iconic and nostalgic, including a bucket hat, sling bag, muscle tee and tube socks. For the most uniquely stylish of fans, the Collection also includes a limited quantity of bespoke, made-to-order two-piece suits.

Each item in the collection makes an energetic statement on its own, while also designed to create a complete head-to-toe look. The Collection is centered around two themes – “Big Hugs, Big Love” and “Teletubbies Love Pride” – with custom graphic treatments, prints and cues from the bubbly Teletubbies, such as their signature colors and antennae shapes.

Fans and consumers can shop the Teletubbies Pride Collection at www.teletubbiespride.com or by visiting @TeletubbiesHQ on Instagram and Twitter. The Teletubbies Pride Collection includes (all prices USD):

  • Reversible Cow-Print Bucket Hat (SRP: $21.99)
  • Black Mesh Sling Bag (SRP: $34.99)
  • “Muscle” Tank Top (SRP: $26.99)
  • Oversized Tee (SRP: $32.99)
  • “Pride” Pin and “Big Hugs, Big Love” Pin (SRP: $10.99 each)
  • Red Athletic Shorts (SRP: $32.99)
  • Rainbow-Trimmed Knee-High Socks (SRP: $12.99)
  • Two-Pack of Masks (SRP: $12.49)
  • Custom-Print Two-Piece Suit (SRP: $4,995.00)

Proceeds from the sale of the Collection will benefit GLAAD to support its culture-changing work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

