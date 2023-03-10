Fashion and High Society
Television Host Joanna Krupa Announced as Christopher Designs 2023 Ambassador
Christopher Designs NY proudly announces their new 2023 ambassador, Joanna Krupa. The bonafide trailblazer is collaborating with the prominent design house to bring her beloved passion for luxury to life through the power of the one-of-kind jewelry collection.
The eponymous New York-based company founded by Christopher Slowinski continues to captivate the world with breathtaking signature jewelry pieces including the renowned L’AmourCrisscut Diamond collection. Krupa will incorporate The L’Amour Crisscut Collection into her personal style for future campaigns, appearances, and to share with her 1.8 million followers.
Christopher Designs is known for their extraordinary patented diamond cuts including the L’Amour Crisscut, a diamond that is designed to be up to 50% larger than a generic diamond of the same carat weight. In addition, the L’Amour Crisscut offers a brighter and more brilliant diamond.
“The technological side of jewelry making has always been as important as the aesthetic value of my collections,” proclaims Slowinski.
Thanks to Christopher’s talent as a true artist and engineer, he has created one of the most unique and valuable collections of fine jewelry available today. As a heralded figure in the industry, clients from around the world turn to him alone to produce pieces that create powerful meaning and memories to last a lifetime. What is created within the walls of his midtown Manhattan atelier is simply magical.
With Joanna’s background as an international model, host, and spokesperson, plus her affinity for the luxury world, the marriage is a perfect fit. This partnership is an amazing opportunity to share The L’Amour Crisscut collection and show consumers that there are better options available in the fine jewelry market. Krupa and Christopher Designs will be collaborating on a new visionary campaign and look forward to sharing their mutual philosophies in the luxury space.
Events
Liori Diamond Showcase Party Ignites Passion for Stylish Jewelry in Heart of NYC
Last week in Manhattan Liori Diamond brought out the beauty and sparkle at a beautiful party in Manhattan.
Passion for fashion and diamonds was felt in the room that allowed guests to try on stunning diamond and jewelry. In between the preview everyone enjoyed sushi, sips of champagne and amazing treats from Love, London Sweets.
The grand display highlighted the Liori Lux Box.
The company states, “Choosing your diamond will be one of the most exciting decisions you will ever make. All of our diamond rings are designed to perfection. Each diamond is chosen individually and carefully sourced by the world’s best.”
Here is to beautiful nights in NYC!
Fashion and High Society
Know How to Dress Your Body Type and Become a Style Guru
The secret to becoming a style guru and always looking like a million dollars?
Knowing your body type!
Understanding what works for you and what doesn’t will transform how you dress and make you feel confident in whatever you choose from your closet every morning.
Men’s Body Types
There are 5 main male body types, and understanding which one is yours will make a real difference in your style.
Inverted Triangle and Trapezoid
Are your shoulders wider than your hips? Then you have an inverted triangle body shape.
The trapezoid shape is similar; only the difference between the shoulders and waist is usually smaller.
Dressing for these types is pretty simple because most brands have many options highlighting this physique.
What to wear
Fitted shirts, tees, and jackets
Fitted clothes are the best way to highlight your shoulders, but remember that “fitted: doesn’t mean tight. In fact, size up.
Most tee necklines, from Polos to V-necks to crew necks work well for these body types. Avoid very deep V necklines, as they’re both tacky and have a narrowing effect on your chest.
Straight pants
While any type of pants will look fine, we recommend choosing the classic straight slim fit.
It keeps the eyes on your chest and shoulders without being distracting with unnecessary details or highlighting skinny legs.
What not to wear
- Loud patterns often look awkward on a broad chest.
- Scoop necklines tend to make these body types look disproportionate.
- Structured jackets and blazers with shoulder padding and wide lapels will make you look top-heavy.
Rectangle
Rectangle body type is pretty rare. Imagine a straight line from shoulders to hips without almost any difference – that’s a rectangle.
In this case, you want to work on creating a structure by choosing clothing that makes your shoulders appear broader and gives a tapering effect on the rest of the torso.
What to wear
Structured clothes
Structured jackets and blazers emphasize your shoulders very well. Opt for one that’s taken in around the waist.
And don’t shy away from shoulder pads and wide lapels.
Bulky layers
Wear a shirt, a jumper, and a blazer! It’s never too much because bulky layers help broaden your chest and shoulders.
Accessories and prints
Scarves, pocket squares, pins, ties, and other accessories, as well as prints, will keep drawing attention to your chest and help “broaden” your shoulders.
Horizontal stripes
It’s a classic because it works! Tees and jumpers with horizontal strips will visually broaden your upper body.
What not to wear
- Double-breasted jackets, coats, and anything that emphasizes your rectangle shape are best avoided!
Triangle and oval
Triangle is a common body type for older men because of age-related weight gain.
The oval shape is similar, with the midsection and hips even wider.
Dressing for these body types means elongating the body and drawing attention away from the larger waist.
What to wear
Vertical stripes
Vertical stripes elongate the body and have a slimming effect.
Structured jackets and blazers
Jackets, coats, and blazers with structured shoulders (yes, shoulder pads are great) will create a nice frame and balance out the entire torso, drawing attention away from the heavier center.
Opt for single-breasted jackets and suits, as double-breasted ones tend to be very bulky.
Mix and match
Wearing dark-colored pants with patterned blazers and coats will create a lovely balance without focusing on the belly.
Color blocks
It’s all about creating illusions! Wear a jumper or a tee with bright colors on the chest and dark ones on the waist.
Wide pants and pleats
Go for straight or wider pants that fall loosely. Pleated pants are a great choice.
What not to wear
- Tight polo shirts, turtle necks, and roll necks are a no-no.
- Skip crazy prints and colors to avoid looking funny.
- Skinny pants will create an imbalance with a heavy top and chicken legs, and nobody wants that.
Events
Lisa Nicole’s Design Are Je Ne Sais Quoi
I stopped going to Fashion Week, because the shows are so disorganized, it is easier to cover them from a far. In the case of Lisa Nicole Cloud, I have never seen a more disorganized show and the organizers should be fired, especially the men who were rude and so off putting, however there were four women there who made me stay and made me glad I stayed. First was a lady in gold whose name I do not know. Bravo, you understood the word welcoming. 2nd were two sponsors. First Kendra Calhoun, who made me a part of her group and second Premise Martin, President and CCD of Pedilicios Footwear, who made sure I stayed. Premise was a sponsors of the show. Somehow my seat and her’s were mixed up. I was going to leave, but she made sure I stayed. Ms. Martin embodies the word kindness.
and then there was Lisa Nicole.
Lisa Nicole who was part of Bravo’s Married to Medicine presented her new Fall/Winter 2023 The Je Ne Sais Quoi Collection. The palate was sexy, classic, bold, empowering and if you are the women wearing it, you will definitely have the “It Factor”.
The power suits, came in mauve with fur, slinky pinkish prints that clung and accentuated the body, to sequined evening gowns with accessories and furs giving a 30’40’s vibe. The mauve blended into red’s that Lauren Bacall or Rita Hayworth would be first in line for. Then the palate went to grey, black, to silver, to gold, to white with fur and finale to iridescent beads that were spectacular. There are so many gowns that I could see on the red carpet. There is something for every woman to become a superwoman in this collection.
Where the show started out so disorganized I wanted to leave, Lisa Nicole’s designs made me fall in love with her creations. This is a designer I not only want to cover, but want to wear.
