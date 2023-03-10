Television Host Joanna Krupa Announced as Christopher Designs 2023 Ambassador

The secret to becoming a style guru and always looking like a million dollars?

Knowing your body type!

Understanding what works for you and what doesn’t will transform how you dress and make you feel confident in whatever you choose from your closet every morning.

Men’s Body Types

There are 5 main male body types, and understanding which one is yours will make a real difference in your style.

Inverted Triangle and Trapezoid

Are your shoulders wider than your hips? Then you have an inverted triangle body shape.

The trapezoid shape is similar; only the difference between the shoulders and waist is usually smaller.

Dressing for these types is pretty simple because most brands have many options highlighting this physique.

What to wear

Fitted shirts, tees, and jackets

Fitted clothes are the best way to highlight your shoulders, but remember that “fitted: doesn’t mean tight. In fact, size up.

Most tee necklines, from Polos to V-necks to crew necks work well for these body types. Avoid very deep V necklines, as they’re both tacky and have a narrowing effect on your chest.

Straight pants

While any type of pants will look fine, we recommend choosing the classic straight slim fit.

It keeps the eyes on your chest and shoulders without being distracting with unnecessary details or highlighting skinny legs.

What not to wear

Loud patterns often look awkward on a broad chest.

Scoop necklines tend to make these body types look disproportionate.

Structured jackets and blazers with shoulder padding and wide lapels will make you look top-heavy.

Rectangle

Rectangle body type is pretty rare. Imagine a straight line from shoulders to hips without almost any difference – that’s a rectangle.

In this case, you want to work on creating a structure by choosing clothing that makes your shoulders appear broader and gives a tapering effect on the rest of the torso.

What to wear

Structured clothes

Structured jackets and blazers emphasize your shoulders very well. Opt for one that’s taken in around the waist.

And don’t shy away from shoulder pads and wide lapels.

Bulky layers

Wear a shirt, a jumper, and a blazer! It’s never too much because bulky layers help broaden your chest and shoulders.

Accessories and prints

Scarves, pocket squares, pins, ties, and other accessories, as well as prints, will keep drawing attention to your chest and help “broaden” your shoulders.

Horizontal stripes

It’s a classic because it works! Tees and jumpers with horizontal strips will visually broaden your upper body.

What not to wear

Double-breasted jackets, coats, and anything that emphasizes your rectangle shape are best avoided!

Triangle and oval

Triangle is a common body type for older men because of age-related weight gain.

The oval shape is similar, with the midsection and hips even wider.

Dressing for these body types means elongating the body and drawing attention away from the larger waist.

What to wear

Vertical stripes

Vertical stripes elongate the body and have a slimming effect.

Structured jackets and blazers

Jackets, coats, and blazers with structured shoulders (yes, shoulder pads are great) will create a nice frame and balance out the entire torso, drawing attention away from the heavier center.

Opt for single-breasted jackets and suits, as double-breasted ones tend to be very bulky.

Mix and match

Wearing dark-colored pants with patterned blazers and coats will create a lovely balance without focusing on the belly.

Color blocks

It’s all about creating illusions! Wear a jumper or a tee with bright colors on the chest and dark ones on the waist.

Wide pants and pleats

Go for straight or wider pants that fall loosely. Pleated pants are a great choice.

What not to wear