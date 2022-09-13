Tempo by Hilton Announces Plans to Debut Brand’s First Hotel in 2023 With Signing of New Build Property in the Heart of New York’s Times Square

Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the signing of Tempo by Hilton Times Square, expected to open in 2023 as the global premiere of Hilton’s newest brand. Owned by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group, and managed by Hilton, the 661-room lifestyle hotel is located at TSX Broadway, the city’s new 46-story entertainment and hospitality destination that will also be home to TSX Entertainment, a next generation entertainment company that will empower the world’s most innovative artists and fans to stage the moments that define pop culture. Renderings of the new hotel can be accessed here.

Pioneering a new hospitality category, Tempo by Hilton is a stylish and contemporary lifestyle hotel brand designed for the ambitious, modern traveler, a perfect addition to the energy of Times Square.

“We’re delighted to introduce Tempo by Hilton to the world from the heart of Manhattan with the debut of Tempo by Hilton Times Square,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “As our newest brand, Tempo by Hilton is designed to create an elevated and innovative stay, with thoughtfully appointed rooms that offer comfort and functionality plus an emphasis on well-being. Tempo by Hilton Times Square will set the stage for a new standard of hospitality in Times Square, for today’s discerning traveler.”

Tempo by Hilton Times Square is a strong addition to Hilton’s growing and diverse portfolio in the city.

“Hilton has maintained a strong presence in New York City throughout its history, with more than 50 hotels currently welcoming travelers from all over the world,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With the city’s continued development boom, it was the perfect time to introduce our newest lifestyle brand and Tempo by Hilton’s first hotel to the world’s most dynamic destination. Tempo by Hilton Times Square will channel the energy of Manhattan and complement all that TSX Broadway and the Big Apple have to offer.”

Hotel guests will also have access to entertainment and performance programming onsite from TSX Entertainment, a newly-launched entertainment and technology platform, available only at TSX Broadway. The hotel represents a critical element of an exciting new entertainment and retail development.

“People from near and far are eager to once again experience the excitement, the marvel, the lights, and the one-of-a-kind atmosphere Times Square offers,” said David Levinson, chairman and chief executive officer, L&L Holding Company. “As TSX Broadway and our partner TSX Entertainment takes the lead on reimagining how the district can meet the needs and desires of brands, consumers and New York City at large, Tempo by Hilton Times Square offers a home base for guests to experience Times Square like never before. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the first full-building retail and entertainment ecosystem firsthand.”

“Tempo by Hilton Times Square is bringing a beautiful, one-of-a-kind hotel to the most iconic entertainment district in the world,” said Robert Lapidus, president and chief investment officer, L&L Holding Company. “Driving the reinvigoration of entertainment, experiences, and engagement that has made Times Square the crossroads of the world, TSX Broadway will allow guests to experience this firsthand, unlocking a hospitality and entertainment package unlike any other.”

Located in the cultural center of midtown Manhattan, Tempo by Hilton Times Square will offer convenient access to some of the city’s most important institutions and sought-after neighborhoods. Designed by WATG, design architect, and Mancini Duffy, architect of record, the 36-floor lifestyle hotel will feature direct views of the bustling city and iconic lights of Times Square through floor-to-ceiling windows, while acting as a home base for travelers to recharge and renew in the bustling city. The hotel’s functional and inviting accommodations will feature distinct areas for powering up and powering down, including a dedicated Get Ready Zone for organization or working, a spacious bathroom with Bluetooth speakers and bath amenities by Apotheke, and an enveloping sleep environment to help guests unwind. For visitors keeping up with their fitness routine during their travels, guests can also book a signature Tempo by Hilton Wellness guest room featuring a Peloton spin bike and products from Therabody to work out from the comfort of their room.

The property will feature thoughtfully designed and uplifting public areas complete with artistic touches that will have guests taking notice, including an 11th floor open sky lobby with dynamic communal and working spaces perfect for collaboration, along with wellness offerings including a state-of-the-art fitness center and signature hydration station. Guests can also nourish well with premium culinary options, including a signature restaurant with menu items fit for fueling for the day ahead and boosting focus, an inviting bar and lounge featuring equal parts spirited and spirit-free cocktails and small plates, and an outdoor dining terrace overlooking Times Square. Additionally, through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Bluestone Lane, the Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, guests can enjoy specialty Bluestone Lane espresso drinks, teas, juices and more.

TSX Broadway is Times Square’s newest 550,000-square-foot tower, bringing experiential retail, integrated signage and cutting-edge entertainment spaces to the most trafficked corner in the Western Hemisphere. In addition to Tempo by Hilton Times Square, TSX Broadway will be home to the historic Palace Theatre. The Palace Theatre was lifted using a series of hydraulic jacks to 30 feet above street level. At its new home on TSX Broadway’s third floor, the theater is undergoing a complete renovation and restoration project. The effort will restore the theater’s interior to its original grandeur and integrate new and necessary infrastructure and technology into the 109-year-old structure.

In partnership with TSX Entertainment, TSX Broadway will have exclusive features including the only permanent outdoor stage in Times Square, an interior theater that opens out of the building’s main sign over Times Square and is suspended 30 feet in the air, overlooking the iconic TKTS Red Steps, and a state-of-the-art digital canvas. TSX Broadway will have the largest sign package in Times

Square – the first and only full-building LED façade system in New York City, spanning 580 feet up the tower with unparalleled programming capabilities.

Tempo by Hilton Times Square will be located at 1568 Broadway in New York City, NY 10036 and will form part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. For more information on Tempo by Hilton, visit Tempo by Hilton Latest News | Stories From Hilton. For more information on TSX Broadway, please visit TSXBroadway.com.

Tempo by Hilton is a stylish and contemporary lifestyle hotel brand with nearly 20 properties under development. Thoughtfully designed and uplifting, Tempo by Hilton is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of the ambitious, modern traveler, offering accommodations and public spaces to help guests relax and recharge, including an open lobby concept with dedicated spaces to relax, work and dine, as well as premium culinary options, such as a casual breakfast cafe and an inviting coffee experience. Each Tempo by Hilton experience will include well-being offerings, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and programs, flexible meeting and working spaces and more. Learn more about Tempo by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tempo.