Ten Must-Have Rave Accessories that Will Make You Stand Out

Rave clothing is a huge part of any festival experience. Planning your outfits around your festival weekend is half the fun. Accessories can really make or break your outfit. They add elements to your outfit that you might not have the ability to wear anywhere else. Adding unique accessories to your rave attire will make you more confident that you stand out from all of the other festival goers. Festivals are all about embracing your individuality. With these ten must have rave accessories you can upgrade a basic festival outfit into a stellar one.

#1 Glitter! Glitter! Glitter!

Let us start with a quintessential rave accessory: glitter. Glitter can be used in so many unique ways. One of our favorites is using stencils with glitter. Sure, you can lather your body from head to toe in glitter, but so many ravers already do this look. You will really stand out from the crowd if you place the glitter strategically in fun patterns. You can make it look like your arm is covered in scales for a mermaid look or in animal prints like a cheetah or zebra. Glitter is a guaranteed rave accessory but add this little twist on it for your next rave look!

#2 Small Fuzzy Backpack

One of the biggest trends in the last five years of rave clothing is the addition of a small fuzzy backpack. The most popular small fuzzy backpacks are typically either black, pink, or both. This accessory is both functional and cute! To make your backpack stand out from others you can decorate it yourself such as adding cat ears. This little touch will make your backpack look even more cute. These are popular because of how functional they are!

#3 Fanny Pack

Similarly to the small backpacks, fanny packs are a functional and essential accessory for any festival. You need a place to store your phone, wallet, sunscreen, charger, etc. Fanny packs are basic and seen everywhere but to stand out you can decorate a very basic one to fit your own style. One idea we have is to glue googly eyes in different sizes on your fanny pack, or paint your name with acrylics in matching colors to your outfit. The possibilities are endless! If you enjoy crafting this is the accessory for you!

#4 Pasties

Pasties are an excellent choice for any mesh tops. Regardless of gender norms anyone can rock a fun pasty. While you can go for a basic black set, we recommend something more flashy. You can find pasties that are neon, glow in the dark, and covered in rhinestones. All of these options will look awesome underneath any basic mesh outfit.

#5 Body Harness

Another great accessory to add to your rave clothing of choice is a body harness. This accessory, while very sexy, makes your overall look very edgy. Body harnesses look best with a bodysuit or bikini. Body harnesses are made in all different shapes, sizes, colors, and materials. Some go around your chest while others go around your waist and thighs. You can combine harnesses to create an even more unique look. A black body harness will add a little flare to literally any festival outfit you may have planned.

#6 Face Mask

Face coverings are super common at raves. This was true even before the pandemic. For a multitude of reasons, face masks are a necessity at raves, especially in desert climates. A face mask will not only keep you safe from catching or spreading COVID-19, but will help you breathe better against the wind and dust. Pre-pandemic festival goers typically used scares and face coverings. Now, you can find custom facemasks on etsy to perfectly match your rave outfit!

#7 Leg Warmers

Leg warmers are fun and practical. Desert climates, where many raves take place, tend to get extremely cold at night. While still wanting to rock a fun outfit but wanting to stay warm, leg warmers are the perfect accessory. Just like most of the other accessories described above, leg warmers come in all sorts of different styles and materials.

#8 Tights

Glitter tights are an excellent accessory for many rave outfits. So many people wear bathing suits during raves. If you are looking for a way to elevate your look try adding rhinestone tights underneath your outfit. It will add the perfect amount of bling to an otherwise basic outfit.

#9 Eyewear

Eyewear is a necessity for any outdoor event. Sunglasses can be used during the day or at night. Yes, wearing sunglasses at night during a rave is an acceptable fashion choice. Googles may actually be required at some festivals depending on what the desert climate is like. You do not want to spend your weekend fighting off the dust and sand. You can decorate goggles in creative ways to match your outfit such as adding glitter or spray paint!

#10 Wings

Lastly, a very unique piece of festival clothing are wings. A set of fairy or angel wings can seriously elevate your look. Your festival looks are endless by adding wings. You can dress up as a butterfly, fairy godmother, faire, a Victoria Secret angel, an angel, a fallen angel, and so much more. If you are looking to dress up outside of Halloween this is the perfect accessory for you!