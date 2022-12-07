Events

Tequila Herradura Launches Legend with Global Brand Ambassador Ruben Aceves

Tequila Herradura Launches Legend with Global Brand Ambassador Ruben Aceves

This season New York City saw the grand launch of Tequila Herradura’s Legend at Pebble Bar in Midtown.  Global Brand Ambassador, Ruben Aceves, hosted a special dinner at that honored his career as equally as one of the world’s premiere tequilas.

Made from the finest 100% blue agave, naturally fermented, distilled and then matured for 12 months in heavily charred, new American White Oak barrels. These special barrels have been deeply grooved, exposing the tequila to more layers of toasted oak, as it patiently ages resulting in a special Añejo tequila with an incredibly rich, deep color and a luxurious and velvety smooth taste.

Aceves history is just as remarkable. He has served as the Global Brand Ambassador for Tequila Herradura since 2000. He is an entrepreneur that has played a critical role in the development of Tequila Herradura and el Jimador, as well as served as the brand’s global tequila brand ambassador, educating distributors, retailers, and other key partners on Casa Herradura’s tequila portfolio.

After over 22 years of dedicated service to Casa Herradura, Mr. Aceves has decided to retire on February 28, 2023.  Of his retirement, a spokesperson for Tequila Herradura said, “Given Mr. Aceves’s unparalleled knowledge of the over 150-year-old history of the distillery, his unofficial job title also includes historian for Casa Herradura. Mr. Aceves’s passion and long connection with Tequila Herradura’s brands and his spirit of collaboration and dedication leave an indelible mark on Casa Herradura’s legacy.

To learn more about Tequila Herradura’s launch of Legend please visit here.

 

 

 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Amazing Moments This Season

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 7, 2022
Read More

Donna Lynne Champlin, Marc Kudisch, Mary Testa and More Star In It’s a Wonderful Life

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 5, 2022
Read More

Cocoa, Cookies and Christmas Songs with House of Gipsies

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2022
Read More

Trusted Sources for Wholesale Party Supplies

WriterDecember 2, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Ornament Painting & Holiday Party at Wonderland Dreams

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Gina Gershon, Adam Pally, Seth Herzog and More Take Stage at Chelsea Music Hall

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2022
Read More

Piaf! The Show 60th Anniversary World Tour Starring Internationally Acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2022
Read More