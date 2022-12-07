Tequila Herradura Launches Legend with Global Brand Ambassador Ruben Aceves

This season New York City saw the grand launch of Tequila Herradura’s Legend at Pebble Bar in Midtown. Global Brand Ambassador, Ruben Aceves, hosted a special dinner at that honored his career as equally as one of the world’s premiere tequilas.



Made from the finest 100% blue agave, naturally fermented, distilled and then matured for 12 months in heavily charred, new American White Oak barrels. These special barrels have been deeply grooved, exposing the tequila to more layers of toasted oak, as it patiently ages resulting in a special Añejo tequila with an incredibly rich, deep color and a luxurious and velvety smooth taste.

Aceves history is just as remarkable. He has served as the Global Brand Ambassador for Tequila Herradura since 2000. He is an entrepreneur that has played a critical role in the development of Tequila Herradura and el Jimador, as well as served as the brand’s global tequila brand ambassador, educating distributors, retailers, and other key partners on Casa Herradura’s tequila portfolio.

After over 22 years of dedicated service to Casa Herradura, Mr. Aceves has decided to retire on February 28, 2023. Of his retirement, a spokesperson for Tequila Herradura said, “Given Mr. Aceves’s unparalleled knowledge of the over 150-year-old history of the distillery, his unofficial job title also includes historian for Casa Herradura. Mr. Aceves’s passion and long connection with Tequila Herradura’s brands and his spirit of collaboration and dedication leave an indelible mark on Casa Herradura’s legacy.

To learn more about Tequila Herradura’s launch of Legend please visit here.