Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories Deluxe Album Being Reissued On March 17, To Commemorate Fred Rogers 95th Birthday On March 20

Ahead of what would have been Fred Rogers 95th birthday on March 20, GRAMMY® and Emmy winning music producer Dennis Scott is preparing to reissue a special deluxe version on March 17 of the 2019 album, Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, his second recorded collection of Fred’s original music by way of Bob Frank Distribution & The Orchard (orcd.co/ThankYouMisterRogers) and ThankYouMisterRogers.com.

Originally released in 2019, the album features recordings from music icons like Micky Dolenz, Sandi Patty, Vanessa Williams, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Lee Greenwood, Rita Wilson, Tom Bergeron, The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Kellie Pickler, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. The new deluxe reissue will include a newly recorded version of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” by singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Parker Hastings, along with artist interviews, and track commentary.

Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories has won several awards including the Parent’s Choice Award, National Parenting Products Award, Family Choice Award, Hot Diggity Award, and was a nominee of American Association of Independent Music’s Libera Award.

Scott also recorded and produced Songs From The Neighborhood – The Music of Mister Rogers, which won a GRAMMY® award in 2006 for Best Musical Album for Children, and featured recordings from music icons Crystal Gayle, Ricky Skaggs, Jon Secada, Amy Grant, CeCe Winans and others.

“During the making of Fred’s album I had the opportunity to speak with people from all walks of life,” Scott said. “Everyone agrees that we need Mister Rogers now more than ever. They miss him as well as his music.”

Producer Scott has almost single-handedly been the one person who has consistently raised up the music of Fred Rogers, and is responsible for spearheading such efforts as helping Fred receive the ASCAP Deems Taylor Television Broadcast Award, lobbied and succeeded in getting a special entry about Fred Rogers read into the Congressional Record, and is currently leading a grassroots effort along with Emmy® award winning American TV Personality Tom Bergeron (America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing with the Stars), and gospel singer Sandi Patty, to induct Fred Rogers into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. By way of a Change.org petition, Scott has amassed more than 2,300 signatures, and is again calling on the public and music community for more support.

“Fred Rogers composed over 200 songs, not only for his television program but also for CD’s, record albums, and video – songs that are part of the soundtrack of our lives,” said David Newell. “That’s why so many people believe that Mister Rogers belongs in The Songwriters Hall of Fame. If I know Fred Rogers, this honor would mean the world to him because it’s a recognition of his music.”

Scott will host a special invitation-only “Happy Birthday, Mister Rogers” event in Nashville for media, TV, radio and music industry professionals, with support from ASCAP. It will be held on Monday, March 20, from 5-7pm CT at Steinway Piano Gallery (Fred’s choice piano was Steinway). The event will feature special musical performances given by country singer-songwriter Teea Goans, singer-songwriter & guitar virtuoso Parker Hastings, who will put a Chet Atkins like spin on the original Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” and studio vocalist Gary Janney. There will be refreshments, food, and a special Mister Rogers cake to be shared. TV & media are encouraged to attend for content capturing and onsite interviews.

“After producing two albums featuring Fred Rogers’ music I have developed a deep appreciation for his songwriting skills,” said Scott. “If you look closely at his tunes you can see what a lyrical craftsman he was. And his choice of chords are more complex than one might expect to hear in any “children’s” song. That’s the magic of Mister Rogers. He never talked down to kids – musically or otherwise. His songs have messages for all ages and his composing is as sophisticated as many of our great American writers. There’s no doubt in my mind that he belongs in The Songwriters Hall of Fame.”