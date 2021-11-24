Thanksgiving Day: Pies and an Idea of Where to Go

Where to eat Thanksgiving Day is not always the easiest question. Right in the heart of times Square lies the answer.

Junior’s original location was at 386 Flatbush and DeKalb Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. They have since expanded to.Times Square at 49th Street and Broadway and in Shubert Alley.

Slice $8.75 6”.………$23.95 8”……… $44.95

Known for their iconic New York-style cheesecake T2C had a chance to sample there amazing Apple Crumb Cheesecake and their Strawberry shortcake. The cheesecake melted in our mouth and it was seriously delicious as was the shortcake.

On Thanksgiving Day both restaurants are open for lunch and dinner starting at 11am until close. Both the regular and a special menu are available. What makes this so special are they are a hop, skip and a jump away from the Thanksgiving Day parade.

The menu attached is for dine in, but takeout can be purchased through UberEats (Pick-up and Delivery), Doordash (Pick-up and Delivery) and Grubhub (Pick-up Only).

They also have Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake 6”.………$23.95 and 8”……… $44.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake: 6”.………$19.95 , 8”……… $40.95 and 10”……… $64.95

And large pies available:

Pumpkin……… $21.95

Apple……… $21.95

Sweet Potato……… $21.95

Coconut Custard……… $21.95

Pecan……… $23.95