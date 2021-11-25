MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Thanksgiving Day Playlist

Thanksgiving Day Playlist

Music soothes the most savage beast. Here is T2C’s playlist for a musical Thanksgiving.

The most iconic song about Thanksgiving is “Simple Gifts.” Here is Jewel singing this iconic song.

On Thanksgiving Eve of 2020, pop/jazz recording artist Ann Hampton Callaway was inspired to record a holiday message and sing John Bucchino’s gorgeous song “Grateful” to a track he had created for her as a birthday present in May. Ann believes that this song should be the official song for Thanksgiving and wishes everyone a safe, healthy and happy day of gratitude.

From Mike Love is the positive nature of his songs and the super awesome vibe that he and his band produce. Here’s their song “Be Thankful” to remind us to live life in the moment and be thankful for what we have.

This Thanksgiving song by Mary Chapin Carpenter can be found on her “Come Darkness, Come Light: Twelve Songs of Christmas” album. May we always be grateful.

Prince and 3rdEyeGirl – Thankful N’ Thoughtful by Sly and The Family Stone

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving · George Winston

Mary Testa – There Will Be a Miracle from See What I Wanna See by Michael John LaChiusa

From the original Broadway cast Promises Promises 1969 Turkey Lurkey Time

“The Thanksgiving Song” is from Ben Rector’s Christmas album

From one of the most Americana composers and one of the most joyous pieces of music Michael Tilson Thomas lead NYO-USA in a performance of Arron Copland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo as an encore to the ensemble’s performance at the NCPA in Beijing in 2018.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Rehearsal 2021 The Radio City Rockettes and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 25, 2021
Read More

Meet The Composers of Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical Richard Allen and Taran Gray

Suzanna BowlingNovember 25, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 25, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 23, 2021
Read More

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Paulo Szot And Feinstein’s/ 53 Below

Suzanna BowlingNovember 22, 2021
Read More

Opus Two Celebrates Sondheim/Bernstein

Suzanna BowlingNovember 22, 2021
Read More

My View: Alan Broadbent and”Trio In Motion” at “The Jazz Corner Of The World”

Stephen SorokoffNovember 21, 2021
Read More

The Gin Blossoms Through The Ages

Robert MassimiNovember 21, 2021
Read More

KZ Tandingan and Ilaiyaraaja Are Featured on Times Square’s Famous Billboards

Suzanna BowlingNovember 21, 2021
Read More