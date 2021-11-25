Thanksgiving Day Playlist

Music soothes the most savage beast. Here is T2C’s playlist for a musical Thanksgiving.

The most iconic song about Thanksgiving is “Simple Gifts.” Here is Jewel singing this iconic song.

On Thanksgiving Eve of 2020, pop/jazz recording artist Ann Hampton Callaway was inspired to record a holiday message and sing John Bucchino’s gorgeous song “Grateful” to a track he had created for her as a birthday present in May. Ann believes that this song should be the official song for Thanksgiving and wishes everyone a safe, healthy and happy day of gratitude.

From Mike Love is the positive nature of his songs and the super awesome vibe that he and his band produce. Here’s their song “Be Thankful” to remind us to live life in the moment and be thankful for what we have.

This Thanksgiving song by Mary Chapin Carpenter can be found on her “Come Darkness, Come Light: Twelve Songs of Christmas” album. May we always be grateful.

Prince and 3rdEyeGirl – Thankful N’ Thoughtful by Sly and The Family Stone

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving · George Winston

Mary Testa – There Will Be a Miracle from See What I Wanna See by Michael John LaChiusa

From the original Broadway cast Promises Promises 1969 Turkey Lurkey Time

“The Thanksgiving Song” is from Ben Rector’s Christmas album

From one of the most Americana composers and one of the most joyous pieces of music Michael Tilson Thomas lead NYO-USA in a performance of Arron Copland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo as an encore to the ensemble’s performance at the NCPA in Beijing in 2018.

Happy Thanksgiving!