Thanksgiving in New York City Meal Ideas

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, here are some great opportunities to try out some New York City restaurants:

Dine In Options…

Brooklyn Chop House (150 Nassau St.) in FiDi will celebrate the holiday with a delicious 13-14lb Peking Turkey with cranberry plum sauce fit for a feast of 6-8 guests with all the holiday trimmings including garlic mashed potatoes, string beans, salads, homemade assorted cheesecakes and coffees for $295, available from 4pm – 11pm outdoors, and 4pm – 12am indoors. They’ll provide the same offering with all the fixings at the same price $295 to-go, and the Peking Turkey is also available to-go minus the trimmings for $195 to-go. Orders can be made by visiting: https://www.brooklynchophouse.com

Loulou (176 8th Avenue) in Chelsea will be open for Thanksgiving to celebrate the occasion with friends and family from 9am – 12pm for breakfast, 12pm – 5pm for lunch and 5pm – 10pm for dinner and you can make your reservation via Resy. For dinner, Loulou will offer a Thanksgiving price-fixe family style meal for $70 p/p which includes a choice of Roasted Turkey Breast with black truffle, cognac gravy, lingonberry compote, brioche stuffing with fennel and apple or Beef Tenderloin along with a choice of two sides, which include Butternut Squash gratin, Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots, Brussels Sprouts, or Grilled Asparagus and a choice of Apple Tarte Tatin or Chocolate Mousse for dessert.

Nerai (55 E. 54th Street) in Midtown East will be open on Thanksgiving with a prix fixe menu from 1pm – 9pm for $75 per person. Starters include a choice of Greek Salad, Kabocha Squash Soup, Grilled Octopus and a Fluke Crudo. For pastas, enjoy Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Seafood Orzotto or Lobster Pasta. Mains feature Lavraki, Turkey Moussaka with cranberry sauce and tsoureki stuffing, and Short Rib Yiouvetsi served with orzo and piave vecchio cheese. Desserts include Pumpkin Cheesecake and Saragli featuring hand-rolled baklava, tahini parfait, sesame brittle with pistachio gelato. Their new Jasmine Garden dining room indoors will be open and available for reservations and outdoor reservations will be weather dependent. Reservations can be made by visiting www.nerainyc.com

Haven Rooftop atop the Sanctuary Hotel (132 W. 47th St.) is featuring a prix fixe menu for $69 per person and a $29 kids menu to celebrate the holiday. The menu, which will be served under their heated and tented rooftop includes a choice of butternut squash soup, polenta lasagna, a tuna tower or spinach tower to start. That will be followed by a choice of turkey with sweet potato mash, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce or truffle gnocchi, branzino or ‘havenly’ chicken. The feast will cap off with a choice of pumpkin cheesecake, dulche de leche rice pudding or creme brulee. The restaurant is also offering a Friendsgiving dinner from 4pm – late, featuring Grey Goose drink specials. Reservations can be made by visiting: http://www.havenrooftop.com/

Carnegie Diner & Cafe (205 W. 57th Street) will be open on Thanksgiving Day, offering a special Thanksgiving plate for $19.95, which includes traditional roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and Brussels sprouts. For an additional $5, you can also get a slice of Pumpkin, or Pecan or Apple pie. To give back to the community, the first 50 first responders that are working that day that stop by Carnegie Diner will receive a complimentary Thanksgiving meal to stay or to go, while supplies last. And a Thanksgiving Catering Menu will be offered, for $22 per person plus tax, tips and a $20 delivery fee with a minimum of 10 people. Orders must be made by Monday, November 23rd.

Ten Hope Outdoor Garden (10 Hope Street) in Williamsburg will serve “Everything But the Turkey” from November 17 through Thanksgiving Weekend. Though Ten Hope will be closed on Turkey Day, Executive Chef Travis McGinty will provide the ability to feast with friends while indulging in these seasonal side dishes and a seasonal dessert. Options include a Spiced honey cornbread with apple butter, Sweet mashed yam with brown sugar and pecan brûlée, Asparagus with Panko breadcrumbs and emulsified bacon and a Pumpkin praline cheesecake all for $10. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Take Out Options…

Nuhma NYC Chef & Owner Nuhma Tuazon has a delicious Thanksgiving Catering Menu. Appetizers include Maryland Lump Crab Cakes, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktails, Gougeres and Devils on Horseback with stilton blue, honey glaze, dates and bacon. First course options include Butternut Squash Soup, Local Apple Salad, Wedge Salad and Red Belgian Endive & Pears with fried pecans, stilton cheese and white balsamic dressing. The main course is a Classic Pasture-Raised Whole Turkey, ready to roast or fully roasted, which comes with pan gravy and is garnished with sautéed apples, chestnut and sage or a Cider Brined Pasture-Raised Whole Turkey with the same fixings. Sides include Sourdough Stuffing, Cranberry Relish, Sweet Potato Casserole, Haricot Vert, Wild Rice & Farro and more. Desserts include Nuhma’s Famous Pumpkin Pie, Old Fashioned Pecan Pie, Local Bartlett Pear Tart and more. Orders must be made by Wednesday, November 18th and orders placed before Thursday, November 5th will receive free delivery. More information can be found by visiting: https://nuhmanyc.com/thanksgivingmenu

Amali (115 E. 60th St.) features seasonal Mediterranean fare that’s locally sourced, and will feature a Thanksgiving menu for takeout in NYC for $85 per person. Salads include Fall Lettuce and Beet Salad, Mains include Cascun Farm Sliced Turkey, Roast Beef and Spinach Branzino, Sides feature stuffing with brioche, sage and Parmigiano Reggiano, Delicata Squash with aged balsamic, Parmigiano, and Marjoram as well as Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Broccoli and mashed potatoes with cranberry sauce and gravy. Desserts include Pumpkin, Apple or Pecan pie. They also have wine pairings available for every course. Orders are recommended to be made 48 hours in advance, and can be made by visiting: www.AmaliNYC.com