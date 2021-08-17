That’s Amore – Love Italian Style in Hampton Bays at Salvatore’s

Mamma Mia! Get ready to fall in love with Salvatore’s in Hampton Bays.

Eating out east this summer can sometimes be anything but a love affair with overcrowded settings and often bad runs of dishes. But, at Salvatore’s (149 West Montauk Highway) there is nothing but love, love – that’s amore.

The restaurant is perfection from start to finish all in a casual dining setting. From exquisite wood fired pizzas to an impressive brunch your heart will have your heart simply singing with each divine bite. The moment you walk through doors you are embraced by the warm feeling of family. Beautifully and colorfully decorated, the expansive dining room has ample seating.

Bright paintings surround you as you start your meal with fun appetizers that are classically offered such as Crispy Calamari or Baked Clams. Salads are fresh and not be missed such as Sal’s Chopped Salad or Tomato & Mozzarella.

The crowning achievement is of course is the pizzas. This is not just dough and cheese, though. This is art. Like the great Italian masters Michelangelo and da Vinci, you will take one look at this work and experience the wonder. Served by a fantastic staff are these round portions of heaven. Hot and fresh brought to your table are such exquisite pizzas such as the San Gennaro with cotto, ham, stracciatella, fior di latte, pistachios, basil; the Tartufo with truffle mushroom sauce, fior di latte, cremini mushrooms, basil; and the Vongole Freshche with fresh clams, pancetta, fresno peppers, and pecorino. As an extra bonus there is also options for Cauliflower Crust or Gluten Free crust. Their incredible Rosso Wood Fired oven just makes it all magical.

And that is not all. Salvatore’s also serves up an array of pastas, heroes and even burgers that locals rave about.

Do yourself a favor. Open your heart and let the love flow in at this amazing restaurant.

For more information and reservations please visit here or call 631-856-4054.

OPEN HOURS:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 4pm – 10pm

Friday: 4pm – 11pm

Saturday: 1pm – 11pm

Sunday: 11am – 10pm