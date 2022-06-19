MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The 13th Annual Jimmy Awards

The 13th Annual Jimmy Awards

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

We are pleased to announce this year’s 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S.! Catch them live at the 2022 Jimmy Awards®, Monday, June 27 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, and streaming live on Facebook and YouTube!

Streaming links and information will be available soon.

Learn more about the nominees.

The 2022 Jimmy Awards Nominees

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Happy Father’s Day From T2C

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Juneteenth 2022: What’s Open and Closed

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Broadway Barks Returns July 9th

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Broadway Bares Celebrate 30 Years of Baring it All

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Applause for Tribeca Festival Favorites

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 18, 2022
Read More

Tribeca Festival Winners and Films We Loved

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 18, 2022
Read More

A Glorious Celebration with alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet and Absolut

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 17, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 17, 2022
Read More

Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2022
Read More