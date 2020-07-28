MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The 16th Annual Hamptons Happening – Virtual Style

The 16th Annual Hamptons Happening – Virtual Style
This year, the Hamptons Happening is going virtual and bringing a one-night-only concert right to your home. If you want to turn the concert into a backyard party, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation will arrange to deliver beautifully-packaged dinner boxes and wine for up to 20 people (following CDC guidelines). Contactless dinner delivery is available to Hamptons residences only.  

Tickets including Contactless Dinner Delivery available for purchase in groups of 2 or more.
 
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8TH, 2020 7:30 PM  
For Tickets & more information, visit: www.waxmancancer.org/events/hamptons-happening/

