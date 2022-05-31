The 1948 On The 20th Century Limited Train Is Back This June.

The Hudson River Rail Excursion, hosted by the United Railroad Historical Society of New Jersey, Inc. (URHS), allows you to travel on a train that is more that 80 years old.

In 1948 the brand new 20th Century Limited backed slowly into Grand Central Terminal to be christened into service by General Dwight D. Eisenhower. The new train, with its mid-century modern aesthetic and luxury appointments, catered to the highest of society. Entrepreneurs, business people, and celebrities — like Marilyn and Disney – knew there was no other way to travel from New York City to Chicago.

Today, the 20th Century Limited caters to you: the traveler, the foodie, the day tripper, the history buff. The Hickory Creek is the last remaining restored passenger car from the 20th Century Limited, and this Spring and Fall it will ride out of New York City just like it did when it was known as “The Most Famous Train in the World.”

Your day out on the rails begins at Pennsylvania Station’s Moynihan Train Hall, where you will have unique access to Amtrak’s brand new “Metropolitan Lounge”. From there, you will step back in time as you step aboard one of our two historic cars—the Hickory Creek and Tavern-Lounge No. 43. On the journey between New York and Albany, lunch and drinks will be served while you enjoy the one-of-a-kind view of the passing Hudson River. After an intermission at Albany-Rensselaer, our train will skate along the Hudson with the setting sun. Our historic rail cars, traveling on the tail end of Amtrak’s Empire Service, will traverse the very tracks that the 20th Century Limited did from 1902 to 1967.

Passengers in this luxury class will have included in their ticket a 4-course meal cooked by our chef in the Hickory Creek’s on-board kitchen, as well as beer and wine throughout the trip. Passengers will enjoy the breathtaking rear view from the Hickory Creek as our train skates along the Hudson River. Professional staff will be on hand for the whole round trip to serve guests at their seats.

The Hickory Creek was the rearmost – and most exclusive – car on the 20th Century Limited. It was constructed with its signature “Lookout Lounge,” designed with oversized picture windows meant for the one-of-a-kind view of the Hudson River. Today, the car features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fully-functional kitchen, lounge seats for 16 and dining seating for 8.

Passengers in this lounge class will receive catered sandwiches and sides, served buffet-style in the tavern aboard the 43. This car is BYOB. Passengers will enjoy the breathtaking rear view through big picture windows as our train skates along the Hudson River. Professional staff will be on hand for the whole round trip to serve guests at their seats. This option is ideal for those looking for a more affordable way to enjoy this scenic, historic experience.

The Tavern Lounge No. 43 harkens back to when travel was a social activity. Passengers traveling long distances could head to the lounge to spend time away from their designated bedrooms or coach seats to relax, drink, and socialize with their fellow travelers. The 43 features lounge seats for 28, as well as diner-style seating and a bar.