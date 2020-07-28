MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The 2020 Emmy Nominations

The 2020 Emmy Nominations

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations honor the best and brightest in television.

Outstanding Drama Series  

Better Call Saul, AMC

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Mandalorian, Disney+

Ozark, Netflix

Stranger Things, Netflix

Succession, HBO

Succession

Ozark, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series 

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria
Olivia Colman, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series 

Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO

Dead To Me, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Insecure, HBO

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Schitt’s Creek, Pop

What We Do In The Shadows, FX

The Good Place, NBC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me 

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek 

Issa Rae, Insecure 

Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Meathod

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

 Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It! 

RuPaul’s Drag Race 

Top Chef 

The Voice

The Masked Singer

Top Chef

Top Chef

The Voice

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee 

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie 

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie 

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Regina King, Watchmen

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Limited Series 

Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu

Mrs. America, FX on Hulu

Unbelievable, Netflix

Unorthodox, Netflix

Watchmen, HBO

Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu

Unbelievable, Netflix

Unbelievable, Netflix

