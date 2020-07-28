The 2020 Emmy Nominations

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations honor the best and brightest in television.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul, AMC
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Mandalorian, Disney+
Ozark, Netflix
Stranger Things, Netflix
Succession, HBO
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
Dead To Me, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
Insecure, HBO
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Schitt’s Creek, Pop
What We Do In The Shadows, FX
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Meathod
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu
Mrs. America, FX on Hulu
Unbelievable, Netflix
Unorthodox, Netflix
Watchmen, HBO
