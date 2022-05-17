The 2021-2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Winners

The Marjorie Gunner Award for Outstanding New Broadway Musical
MJ the Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Mrs. Doubtfire
Paradise Square
Six ***WINNER***
Outstanding New Broadway Play
Birthday Candles
Clyde’s
Skeleton Crew
The Lehman Trilogy ***WINNER***
The Minutes
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical
Black No More
Harmony
Intimate Apparel
Kimberly Akimbo ***WINNER***
Little Girl Blue
Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
Morning Sun
On Sugarland
Prayer for the French Republic ***WINNER***
Sanctuary City
The Chinese Lady
John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Cullud Wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza
English by Sanaz Toossi ***WINNER***
Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury
Tambo and Bones by Dave Harris
Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Assassins
Caroline, or Change
Company ***WINNER***
The Music Man
The Streets of New York
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out ***WINNER***
A Touch of the Poet
Trouble in Mind
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop ***WINNER***
Chip Zien, Harmony
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo ***WINNER***
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Quentin Earl Darrington, MJ the Musical
Matt Doyle, Company ***WINNER***
Steven Pasquale, Assassins
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Will Swenson, Assassins
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jenn Colella, SuffsJudy Kuhn, Assassins
Patti LuPone, Company ***WINNER***
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Actor in a Play
Patrick J. Adams, Take Me Out
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy ***WINNER***
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Outstanding Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland
Edie Falco, Morning Sun
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind ***WINNER***
Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out ***WINNER***
Michael Oberholzer, Take Me Out
Austin Pendleton, The Minutes
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Chanté Adams, Skeleton Crew
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s ***WINNER***
Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Nancy Robinette, Prayer for the French Republic
Outstanding Solo Performance
Alex Edelman, Just For Us
Jenn Murray, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing
Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre
Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord ***WINNER***
Outstanding Director of a Play
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Scott Ellis, Take Me Out
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy ***WINNER***
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew
Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Warren Carlyle, Harmony
Moisés Kaufman, Paradise Square
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo ***WINNER***
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ the Musical
Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire
Outstanding Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufWarren Carlyle, Harmony
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical ***WINNER***
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Mrs. Doubtfire
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo ***WINNER***
Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel
Bruce Sussman, Harmony
Outstanding Score
Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square
Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Doubtfire
Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, Harmony
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six ***WINNER***
Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Orchestrations
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ the Musical
Greg Jarrett, Assassins
Jason Howland, Paradise Square ***WINNER***
Doug Walter, Harmony
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth ***WINNER***
David Zinn, The Minutes
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, Six ***WINNER***
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Catherine Zuber, Mrs. Doubtfire
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy ***WINNER***
Natasha Katz, MJ the Musical
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes
Jen Schreiver, Lackawanna Blues
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy ***WINNER***
André Pluess, The Minutes
Ben and Max Ringham, BlindnessDan Moses Schreier, Harmony
Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz, Assassins
Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)
59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, Flying Over Sunset
Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, Space Dogs
Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh
Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy ***WINNER***
Jeff Sugg, Mr. Saturday Night
Special Achievement Awards are presented to:
- Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in How I Learned to Drive and Lackawanna Blues two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.
Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:
- The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.
- To the Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.
