The 2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade Is Virtual Again

Announcing the 2nd Annual Fifth Avenue Virtual Easter Parade! Use #EasterOnFifth to enter to win a delicious Easter Craquant Gift Box from @LaMaisonduChocolat_usa (retail value $110). One lucky participant will win the grand prize – a one-night stay in a Pierre Deluxe Room with continental breakfast for two at @ThePierreNY (retail value $1,100). Instagram voters will also award one participant with the People’s Choice award, a 50-minute massage at @blissSpa (retail value $130)! The People’s Choice award will be announced at 10am on Monday (4/5).

A panel of guest judges, @WindowsWear, Dennison Lalla (Visual Designer at @FAOSchwarz) and @juliasgall (Accessories Director at Marie Claire), will select 5 winners for the following categories:
-Matching masks and hats 
-Eco-Chic 
-The Fashionista 
-Glam Pet 
-The Easter Best – the grand prize!

Winners will be announced at 6pm on Easter (4/4)! To be eligible to win a prize, participants must:
1️⃣Post your Easter outfit, tag us and use #EasterOnFifth by 5pm on Easter using a public Instagram account
2️⃣Follow us on Instagram (@fifthavenue

