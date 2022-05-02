MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards And The Winners Are………………

The Lucille Lortel Awards recognize excellence in New York Off-Broadway theatre. The Awards are named for Lucille Lortel, an actress and theater producer, and have been awarded since 1986. They are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support from the Theatre Development Fund.

The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball.

The Winners Are:

Outstanding Play: English
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Written by Sanaz Toossi

Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo 
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,
Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Outstanding Revival: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 
Produced by Signature Theatre
Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Outstanding Solo Show: Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord 
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written and Performed by Kristina Wong

Outstanding Director: Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Choreographer: Bill T. Jones – Black No More 

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play: Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady 

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play: Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic 

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical: Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical: Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Ensemble: Oratorio For Living Things 
Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Outstanding Scenic Design: Adam Rigg – On Sugarland 

Outstanding Costume Design: Gregory Gale – Fairycakes 

Outstanding Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City 

Outstanding Sound Design: Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Projection Design: Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh 

Honorary Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Deirdre O’Connell

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee: David Henry Hwang

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

