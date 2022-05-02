The 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards And The Winners Are………………

The Lucille Lortel Awards recognize excellence in New York Off-Broadway theatre. The Awards are named for Lucille Lortel, an actress and theater producer, and have been awarded since 1986. They are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support from the Theatre Development Fund.
The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball.
The Winners Are:
Outstanding Play: English
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Written by Sanaz Toossi
Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,
Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire
Outstanding Revival: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Produced by Signature Theatre
Written by Anna Deavere Smith
Outstanding Solo Show: Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
Written and Performed by Kristina Wong
Outstanding Director: Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Choreographer: Bill T. Jones – Black No More
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play: Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play: Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical: Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical: Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Ensemble: Oratorio For Living Things
Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise
Outstanding Scenic Design: Adam Rigg – On Sugarland
Outstanding Costume Design: Gregory Gale – Fairycakes
Outstanding Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City
Outstanding Sound Design: Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things
Outstanding Projection Design: Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh
Honorary Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award: Deirdre O’Connell
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee: David Henry Hwang
