The 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards And The Winners Are………………

The Lucille Lortel Awards recognize excellence in New York Off-Broadway theatre. The Awards are named for Lucille Lortel, an actress and theater producer, and have been awarded since 1986. They are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support from the Theatre Development Fund.

The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball.

The Winners Are:

Outstanding Play: English

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Written by Sanaz Toossi

Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,

Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Outstanding Revival: TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

Produced by Signature Theatre

Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Outstanding Solo Show: Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written and Performed by Kristina Wong

Outstanding Director: Lee Sunday Evans – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Choreographer: Bill T. Jones – Black No More

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play: Shannon Tyo – The Chinese Lady

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play: Francis Benhamou – Prayer for the French Republic

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical: Victoria Clark – Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical: Bonnie Milligan – Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Ensemble: Oratorio For Living Things

Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

Outstanding Scenic Design: Adam Rigg – On Sugarland

Outstanding Costume Design: Gregory Gale – Fairycakes

Outstanding Lighting Design: Isabella Byrd – Sanctuary City

Outstanding Sound Design: Nick Kourtides – Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Projection Design: Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh

Honorary Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Deirdre O’Connell

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee: David Henry Hwang