Cabaret
The 2023 MAC Awards Announces The 2023 Nominees
The 2023 MAC Awards will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Symphony Space.
The nominees are:
FEMALE VOCALIST
CELIA BERK: On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path…Laurie Beechman
DAWN DEROW: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé; My Ship CD Release, Backyard Troubadors… Laurie Beechman, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Post Office Café (Provincetown), Mohonk Mountain House (New Paltz), Cotuit Center for the Arts (Cotuit, MA)
JOSEPHINE SANGES: The Funny Girl in Me–Josephine Sanges Sings Fanny Brice…Laurie Beechman
GERRILYN SOHN: If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems…Don’t Tell Mama
LISA VIGGIANO: Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MALE VOCALIST
TIM CONNELL: Dreamin’ Again; Lucky Me!; …and so it goes….Pangea
RIAN KEATING: Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel….Don’t Tell Mama
FRANK MCDONOUGH: Two Strong Hands; Legends of Las Vegas…Don’t Tell Mama
SETH SIKES: I’ll Be Seeing You; Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand; New Year’s Eve with Seth Sikes!; Exclusive Memorial Day Show with Seth Sikes!…54 Below, The Pines Rehobeth Beach, The Arts Project of Cherry Grove
MAJOR ARTIST
TANYA MOBERLY: Moberly at Mama’s Monthly…Don’t Tell Mama
SIDNEY MYER …Pangea
DAVID SABELLA: Amanda Reckonwith Returns, Pangea
LENNIE WATTS: Escape…Don’t Tell Mama
NEW YORK DEBUT –FEMALE
SARAH CARSON: England and America – A Transatlantic Love Story…Don’t Tell Mama
SHANNON DALEY: Anybody Have a Map?…Don’t Tell Mama
LINDA KAHN: “Say Yes!”…Laurie Beechman
ANN TALMAN: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile…54 Below
NEW YORK DEBUT –MALE
DANNY BOLERO: They Call Me…Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz…Don’t Tell Mama
JEFF FLASTER: Take the Moment…Don’t Tell Mama
DAME EDNA’S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY SCOTT F. MASON: One Dame Funny Night at DTM; Mouth to Mouth with the Dame…Don’t Tell Mama
CELEBRITY ARTIST
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY 54 Below
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim…54 Below
NATALIE DOUGLAS: Many different shows…Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad, The Players (NYC) and many clubs in London and throughout the U.S.
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words… Laurie Beechman
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI…Birdland
ICON
PATTI LuPONE … 54 Below
BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL … 54 Below
VANESSA WILLIAMS … 54 Below
DUO/GROUP
ELENA BENNETT AND FRED BARTON: Swing Out Under the Moon!…Pangea
HELANE BLUMFIELD AND BOBBY PEACO: me and bobby peaco…Don’t Tell Mama
THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell): Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MAJOR DUO/GROUP
KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO, BILLY STRITCH: A Swinging Birdland Christmas…Birdland
LIZ CALLAWAY AND ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: As Long as We’re Together….54 Below
ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO… Birdland
PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST
NATE BUCCIERI….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s, The Duplex
BRANDON JAMES GWINN… Marie’s Crisis
WILLIAM TN HALL ….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
PADDY ON THE PIANO … Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex
JOE REGAN … Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – FEMALE
ELAINE BRIER …Don’t Tell Mama
LIZ LARK BROWN … Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
MARIA GENTILE….The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
TARA MARTINEZ…. Don’t Tell Mama
LAURA PAVLES….. Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – MALE
DAVID FOLEY JR. ….Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
JUSTIN GREGORY LOPEZ ….Brandy’s
JOSEPH REDD ….Don’t Tell Mama
JON SATROM….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
MILES WHITTAKER …..Stonewall Inn
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
DON KELLY, drums and percussion: Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, Vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Amy Beth Williams/Great Ladies, Great Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass: Turn the Beat Around: 54 Below Celebrates Studio 54 (54 Below), Lennie Watts/Escape (Don’t Tell Mama), Kevin Smith Kirkwood/Classic Whitney: Alive! (Joe’s Pub)
SKIP WARD, bass: Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene (Joe’s Pub), Matsuki and Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic (Pangea), Amanda Ferguson/Ladies of the 80’s (Pangea), Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian/38 Seasons of Love (54 Below)
RECURRING SERIES
JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY: Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso….Birdland
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER: Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey…..Birdland Theater
SALON: Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Producer: Tanya Moberly…..Don’t Tell Mama
EMCEE
JIM CARUSO: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party….Birdland
SUE MATSUKI AND GREGORY TOROIAN: Matsuki & Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic….Pangea
SUSIE MOSHER: The Lineup with Susie Mosher….Birdland
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
HOLD ON TIGHT: Produced, written, and performed by Meg Flather, Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Tracy Stark….Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea
JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY – ALBUM: Curated and hosted by Joe Iconis….54 Below
IN THIS TRAVELING HEART: Written by and performed by Rian Keating, Directed by Tanya Moberly, Musical direction by Jeff Cubeta…..Don’t Tell Mama
WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA – MY (ALMOST) LIFE ON THE WICKED STAGE: Written by and starring Mary Lahti; Directed by Lennie Watts;Music director Paul Greenwood…..Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman
DIRECTOR
JEFF HARNAR: Linda Kahn/Say Yes! (Laurie Beechman), Theresa Lee/Riding the Bus to the Red Carpet (Triad, Don’t Tell Mama), Becca Kidwell/Together Inside (Don’t Tell Mama), Margo Brown and Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman)
LINA KOUTRAKOS: Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Ann Talman/Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile (54 Below), The Doris Dear Christmas Special (The Triad), Dorian Woodruff/The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman (Pangea)
TANYA MOBERLY: Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott F. Mason/ Mouth to Mouth with The Dame (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel (Don’t Tell Mama), Gracie Lee Brown/Say Goodnight, Gracie (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeff Flaster/Take the Moment (Don’t Tell Mama)
LENNIE WATTS: Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing the Broadway Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Mary Lahti/Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama)
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
JOHN M. COOK: Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman), Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Cindy Firing/You and I-A Tribute to Barbara Cook (Laurie Beechman), Josephine Sanges and Cindy Firing/Carry On (Don’t Tell Mama); Margo Brown & Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama)
YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: Sean Patrick Murtagh/The Mario 101 Release Party (Green Room 42), Robbie Rozelle/The Inevitable Return! (Birdland), Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Gerry Geddes/Fabulous First Fridays (Pangea), The MAC Awards (Symphony Space)
TRACY STARK: Sidney Myer (Pangea), Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas (Joe’s Pub, Neue Gallery, Club Cumming), Meg Flather/Hold On (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row), MargOH Channing/Simply MargOH (Pangea), Alex De Suze/Late Bloomer (Don’t Tell Mama)
BILLY STRITCH: Marilyn Maye (Birdland, 54 Below), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), Linda Eder (54 Below), Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland)
STEVEN RAY WATKINS: Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Moberly at Mama’s Monthly (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
ADAM DeCARLO: Lisa Viggiano/Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Don’t Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Mama’s Boys/Mama’s Boys Love the 80’s (Don’t Tell Mama)
ALISON NUSBAUM: Frank McDonough/Two Strong Hands (Don’t Tell Mama), Susan Neuffer/An Elpee Worth of Todd (Don’t Tell Mama), Meri Ziev/New Words (Don’t Tell Mama), Leslie Orofino/Laughing at Life (Don’t Tell Mama)
JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX: Jeff Harnar/I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (Laurie Beechman), Marta Sanders/LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Or Whatever Happened to That Nice Quaker Girl (Laurie Beechman), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman), Jonny Rosch and Friends (Triad)
SONG
A BRAND NEW SHADE OF BLUE: Music by John Forster, Lyrics by Tom Toce
I BELIEVE IN RAINBOWS: Music by Ethan Tarasov, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE STROLLERS OF POLAND: Music and lyrics by Tom Toce
TALKING TO THE MOON: Music by Paul Rolnick, Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and Jane R. Snyder
YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND: Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Bob Levy
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
ALMA: Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce
DON’T TELL GRETA: Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer
IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Music and Lyrics by Ritt Henn
STRICTLY FOR SHOW: Music by Michele Brourman, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE ZOOM SONG: Music and Lyrics by John Forster
RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)
D.C. ANDERSON: House Concert
CELIA BERK: Now That I Have Everything
RENEE KATZ: Winter Awakenings (featuring DECEMBER SONGS by Maury Yeston)
ANN KITTREDGE: reIMAGINE
BOB LEVY: Ballads
REGINA ZONA AND SEAN HARKNESS: It Must Have Been the Mistletoe
MAJOR RECORDING
JULIE BENKO AND JASON YEAGER: Hand in Hand
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
JIM CARUSO AND BILLY STRITCH: The Sunday Set (Recorded Live at the Birdland Theater)
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words
Cabaret
Lea Michele, Patti Lupone, Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore and So Many More At Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall’s 2023–2024 season has almost 170 concerts and many will be led by Broadway artists.
The New York Pops, led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke, will feature Broadway cult favorites: Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Elizabeth Stanley in 21st Century Broadway October 27, 2023, at 8 PM; One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara will appear November 17 at 8 PM; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis hits the stage December 22–23 at 8 PM; Montego Glover and pianist Lee Musiker in Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on February 9, 2024, at 8 PM; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown, with Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae, will end the season March 15 at 8 PM.
Lea Michele, may be killing it in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, but she will make her solo Carnegie Hall debut this fallat the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage October 30 at 8 PM.
Carnegie Hall will commemorate the centennial of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with several performances, including a December 13 concert with Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein. The two will come together for Two Pianos: Who Can Ask for Anything More? with newly arranged piano duos, plus works by Gershwin contemporaries and successors.
An immersive Weimar Underground cabaret series, entitled Part of Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice, will feature Chicago‘s Ute Lemper in Weimar Berlin and After the Exodus (February 9, 2024, at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall) and Tony winner Alan Cumming with jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines (April 19 at 7:30 PM in Zankel Hall).
And finally three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will return April 8, 2024, with her newest show, A Life in Notes. Subtitled A Personal Musical Memoir On and Off the Stage, the 8 PM performance will mark the stage and screen star’s first Carnegie appearance in more than a decade.
Cabaret
Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For March
The beginning of Spring, wind and the return of Daylight Savings Time. March brings much of the shows we love front and center. Here are our picks for March.
92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 3/2: The Fabelmans: Screening and Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner in Conversation; 3/6: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York in Conversation with Samantha Barry: “A Most Intriguing Lady” (In-Person); 3/9: Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers: Performance and Conversation with the Cast Anna Ziegler, Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas with Broadway News’ Ruthie Fierberg, moderator; 3/25 and 27: Lyrics & Lyricists What’s Going On?: Songs of Change and 3/27: Cabaret Conversations Anita Gillette.
Birdland Jazz: 315 West 44 St. Every Monday at 9:30pm Jim Caruso’s Cast Party; Every Tuesday at 8:30pm The Lineup with Susie Mosher; Every Saturday at 7pm Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (Bass) & special guest Barbara Fasano (Voice); 3/6: George Abud and Katrina Lenk: “Swung”; 3/6: Tedd Firth Trio in the Theater; 3/13: The Brat Pack; 3/20:Karen Mason and 3/28 – 4/1: Eliane Elias
Cafe Carlyle: 35 E 76th St. Until 3/11: Hamilton Leithauser; 3/14- 25: John Pizzarelli and 3/28 – 4/1: John Lloyd Young.
Carnegie Hall: 881 7th Ave at 57th St. 3/5 -6: Mozart: Her Story The New Musical; 3/15: The Music of Paul McCartney; 3/24: The New York Pops The Marvelous Marilyn Maye; 3/24: An Evening with L Morgan Lee and 3/29: Standard Time with Michael Feinstein.
Don’t Tell Mama: 343 W. 46 St. 3/ 17 Tanya Moberly.
Dizzys Club Coca Cola: Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street. 3/8: Alexis Cole and 3/26: Songbook Sunday: Lerner & Lowe
The DJango: 2 Avenue of the Americas. 3/8: Jason Tiemann Quartet
54 Below: 254 West 54 St. 3/2-4: Amanda McBroom & Ann Hampton Callaway, Divalicious!; 3/5: Mauricio Martínez; 3/6 – 7: Taylor Iman Jones; 3/9 -11: Donna McKechnie: Take Me To The World – The Songs of Stephen Sondheim; 3/19 and 21 – 22: Storm Large: Love, Storm and 3/31 – 4/1: Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number?
The Green Room 42: 570 10th Ave. 3/6: Brenda Braxton; 3/12: Eva Noblezada and 3/12: Reeve Carney.
Sony Hall: 235 W. 46th St. 1/15:
The Town Hall: 123 West 43rd Street. 3/2: 2023 PEN AMERICA LITERARY AWARDS CEREMONY; 3/8: 3RD ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY BENEFIT CONCERT; 3/9: Dionne Warwick, Hits! The Musical; 3/17: THE IRISH TENORS: 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR; 3/24: SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR and 3/28: Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.
Broadway
Jennifer Holliday Is A Diamond That Shines Brilliantly Inside and Out
In 1981 Jennifer Holliday achieved worldwide fame as Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. In 2016 she won Broadway back as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Last night she won over fans and anyone else who was in the audience of the prestigious Diamond Series, at 54 Below.
Starting out with “I Ain’t Been Licked” by Ashford and Simpson, Holliday showed not only was she here to stay, but an artist to be reckoned with.
The Diana Ross song “My Turn,” took on a new meaning as she thanked the audience for being there and chose this time to spend this time with her. She stated “You are my friends” and we the audience felt blessed to be there.
The Kern and Fields standard from Swingtime “Pick Yourself Up,” had Holliday talking about fame and how fleeting it is.
Re-creating two signature songs “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirlsand “Push Da Button” from The Color Purple, made you feel as if you missed some of the best Broadway moments and now you have a chance to rediscover them. I was there for both moments and this moment was like time stood still.
Next up was a haunting version of Billie Holliday’s and Arthur Herzog Jr. “God Bless The Child.”
“The Way He Makes Me Feel” from Yentl was sexy, sensual and allowed Ms. Holliday to share how when she was in Dreamgirls, she was 19 going on 20 years old and Streisand told her that she should not lose weight because that’s what she was known for and they tried to make her fix her nose when she got in the business and that the things that we are associated with make us us.”
“The Cole Porter Medley” allowed Ms. Holliday’s music director/pianist Rashad McPherson arrangements shine. On that note bass guitarist: Criston Oates, drummer: Shawn Dustin, lead guitarist: Andrew Jagannath, saxophone: Craig Hill, trumpet: Ryan Easter and Trombonist: Javon Johnson, all had chances to share the spotlight and Ms. Holliday put her own spin on these American songbook classics.
Putting her own spin again on a classic Harry Warren’s and Etta James’s “At Last,” Ms. Holliday’s chops and emotional connection to lyric showed, she may have spent some time trying to figure out where she belonged, but it was clear she has found her way.
Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep, Mountain High” had Ms. Holliday and her band killing it as the whole room started dancing.
Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamilish played big roles in Ms. Holliday’s life and she shared the high’s and low’s and then dedicated “What I Did For Love” to them. There wasn’t a dry eye.
And as the pièce de résistance a phenomenally sung “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I became a young woman and then a real woman and then a grown-ass woman, the song took on different meanings. It’s a song of survival today. It’s like, ‘And I’m telling you that I’m still here. I’m not going.’ So for me, more so than anything, it’s me telling the world — and telling myself — that I’m worthy to still be here and that I still have a lot more to offer.” All I can say to that is yes, yes and hell yes!
Ms. Holliday is a treat to 54 Below and anyone who is smart enough to get tickets for this one of a kind event. The Diamond Series is definitely a rare gem and you can still get tickets.
The Diamond Series Presents Jennifer Holliday until the 26th at 8:30 (doors open at 6 pm for dinner)
All photo’s and video Magda Katz
