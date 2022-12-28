The 2023 New Year’s Eve Ball Is Named Gift of Love

Today on Tuesday, December 27th the finishing touches on the New Year’s Eve ball at One Times Square, included replacing 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles. The triangles are adorned with circles of overlapping, entwined hearts and present this year’s theme, “Gift of Love.”
“We kept [The Gift of Love] for the 10th year of the 10-year cycle,” states Waterford master artisan Tom Brennan.“How do you get better than that gift of love? And that’s why this year is very important for so many people. Coming out of the two years that we’ve all been through, everybody on the planet has been touched by that. But I think this year, more than ever, we’ve got to look forward to 2023 with a sense of optimism and a sense of hope and about making things better than they were before.”
