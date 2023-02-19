The 2023 Winter Now Highlights Riki Skinny and The Lum Compact Power Bank

This Valentine’s Day, you can name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach for your loved one. The original name-a-roach gift, comes complete with a digital certificate $15. Orders need to be placed by February 7, 2023 to have them in time for Valentine’s Day.

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Bring your Valentine to the Zoo and spend the evening sampling sustainably grown chocolate at this exclusive after-hours program. Learn about the importance of insects in the production of chocolate—from cocoa pollination to soil health maintenance—and about the work of WCS with cocoa farmers in South America. You will also get an up close introduction to ambassador animals from some of the species these projects help protect! Ticket is for two. Wine and chocolate included for $120. These very crawly Valentine’s Virtual Encounter* will happen on February 11th.

There is also the full package this Valentine’s Day, complete with a roach tumbler, roach tote, a printed certificate with their roach’s name, and a very crawly Valentine’s Virtual Encounter* on February 11th, 12th, or 14th with a Madagascar hissing cockroach – and a surprise animal guest. This costs $75.