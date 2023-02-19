Events
The 2023 Winter Now Highlights Riki Skinny and The Lum Compact Power Bank
The 2023 Winter Now trade show has comeback to the Javits Center with some interesting vendors. The market featured many new and innovative products. Two of my favorite products were the Riki Skinny make up mirror and Lum Compact power bank.
Riki Skinny’s sleek and modern design will upgrade anyone’s vanity. The Riki Skinny is not only an amazing mirror but the best streaming device. The Bluetooth selfie function and magnetic phone holder allow you to take effortless selfies, quality Youtube videos, or follow along in makeup tutorials. No filter is needed when you use the natural light setting for selfies or makeup applications.
The Lumi Compact power bank the Glow Up™, is not only a compact mirror but also a charger. Just toss it in your purse or bag and it will be ready for you to use when needed. The Lumi Compact power bank holds a charge for months at a time. The power indicator lights always show how much charge remains in your Glow Up battery.
Does An Ex Deserve To Be Named? Well Now You Can At The Bronx Zoo
This Valentine’s Day, you can name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach for your loved one. The original name-a-roach gift, comes complete with a digital certificate $15. Orders need to be placed by February 7, 2023 to have them in time for Valentine’s Day.
Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Bring your Valentine to the Zoo and spend the evening sampling sustainably grown chocolate at this exclusive after-hours program. Learn about the importance of insects in the production of chocolate—from cocoa pollination to soil health maintenance—and about the work of WCS with cocoa farmers in South America. You will also get an up close introduction to ambassador animals from some of the species these projects help protect! Ticket is for two. Wine and chocolate included for $120. These very crawly Valentine’s Virtual Encounter* will happen on February 11th.
There is also the full package this Valentine’s Day, complete with a roach tumbler, roach tote, a printed certificate with their roach’s name, and a very crawly Valentine’s Virtual Encounter* on February 11th, 12th, or 14th with a Madagascar hissing cockroach – and a surprise animal guest. This costs $75.
- Saturday, February 11 at 10am EST
- Saturday, February 11 at 4:45pm EST
- Sunday, February 12 at 10am EST
- Sunday, February 12 at 4:00pm EST
- Tuesday, February 14 at 12:45pm EST
Happy Chanukah Day 2: Light One Candle With The Carney’s
“Light One Candle” is a song by the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary. This popular Chanukah song was performed in concerts starting in 1982 at Carnegie Hall, before recording it for their 1986 studio album No Easy Walk to Freedom.
At The Carney’s concert in 2019 I was introduced to this song. Reeve as a young child was part of the children’s choir to sing back up at Carnegie Hall.
I feel in love with the lyric and sentiment so from T2C to you we wish you a happy hanukkah
Cocoa, Cookies and Christmas Songs with House of Gipsies
Here is a special invite. There will be an intimate performance on December 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the NedNoMad, Magic Room in Manhattan with brothers Patchai and Kakou Reyes and Cedric Leonardi, who created the musical collective House of Gipsies.
The performance will showcase their just released five-song EP ‘A Gipsy Christmas’ that reimagines some of the most beloved Christmas carols in their inimitable, Latin style. The musical collective has chosen its favorite Christmas songs and hymns, including “Silent Night (Noche de Paz)” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel (O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel).”
All are infused with the joyful rhythms and vibes of the ecstatic Gipsy rumba, featuring the flamenco guitars, and stirring voices of HOTG’s gipsy royalty. A Gipsy Christmas also marks HOTG’s debut release, which was produced by the Grammy Award winning producers and brothers Frank and Christian Berman.
