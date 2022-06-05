The 21st annual River To River Festival is Back June 12–26

The 21st annual River To River Festival, Downtown New York City’s leading free summer arts festival runs from June 12–26, 2022.

Experience a dazzling and wide-ranging array of dance and musical performances, visual art installations, film, participatory processions, family events, and more, all by groundbreaking artists in NYC.

This year, festival artists look to nature, ritual, and metaphysical wonders to offer a hopeful perspective on the future of public space.

Featured artists include: free summer arts festival Gregory Corbino, Rose Desiano, keyon gaskin, Beth Gill, Jonathan Gonzalez, Craig Harris, Amy Khoshbin & Jennifer Khoshbin, Heather Kravas, and Okwui Okpokwasili & Peter Born

All events are free and open to all. Due to limited capacity, some events require advance registration. RSVPs are now open! LMCC.net/R2R