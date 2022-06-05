MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

The 21st annual River To River Festival is Back June 12–26

The 21st annual River To River Festival, Downtown New York City’s leading free summer arts festival runs from June 12–26, 2022.

Experience a dazzling and wide-ranging array of dance and musical performances, visual art installations, film, participatory processions, family events, and more, all by groundbreaking artists in NYC.

This year, festival artists look to nature, ritual, and metaphysical wonders to offer a hopeful perspective on the future of public space.

Featured artists include: free summer arts festival Gregory Corbino, Rose Desiano, keyon gaskin, Beth Gill, Jonathan Gonzalez, Craig Harris, Amy Khoshbin & Jennifer Khoshbin, Heather Kravas, and Okwui Okpokwasili & Peter Born

All events are free and open to all. Due to limited capacity, some events require advance registration. RSVPs are now open! LMCC.net/R2R

Gregory Corbino, photo by Ian Douglas
Participatory Performance

Opening Event: MURMURATIONS
Gregory Corbino

June 12, 2pm gather, 3pm parade

Teardrop Park, Battery Park City
Enter at North End Avenue or River Terrace entrance

A collective puppetry performance transforms Battery Park City into a seascape of androgenous oysters, stunning sturgeon and captivating cetaceans.

Learn More

repose without rest without end, gallery view Photograph: Daniel Vincent Hansen
Film & Sound Installation | Performance

repose without rest without end
Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born

Video Installation on view
June 12-26, 7am-11pm

Live Performances:
June 13 at 8pm
June 20 at 8pm

Fosun Concourse Amphitheater, 28 Liberty

This video installation focuses on a young Black girl’s act of resistance in rejecting imposed beauty standards.

Learn More

Photo by Sam Polcer. Brooklyn Academy of Music Archive, 2021. Courtesy of Jonathan González.
Performance

PRACTICE
Jonathan González

June 17, 7pm
La Plaza at The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center

Audience members turned party-goers celebrate the gift of gathering, and hold space for radical place-making and liberation.

Learn More

Lenticular Histories, courtesy of Rose DeSiano
Installation

Lenticular Histories:
South Street Seaport
Rose DeSiano

On view June 18-26
Opening event: June 18, 7pm
Front St. between John St. and Beekman St.

Creating an immersive space made up of larger-than-life lenticular photographs, DeSiano merges past and present together in an installation of mirrors, historic images, and optical illusions.

Learn More

The Sun Seekers, photo by Gregory Gentert
Participatory Performance

The Sun Seekers
Amy Khoshbin and Jennifer Khoshbin

June 18, 3pm
Exhibition on view from 12-6pm
Upper Gallery, The Arts Center at Governors Island

This performance promotes healing through disconnecting with technology and reconnecting with ourselves, each other, and the natural world.

Learn More

Jennifer Lafferty, photo by Chris Cameron at MANCC
Performance

Nail Biter
Beth Gill

June 22-23, 5:30pm
Federal Hall

A darkly beautiful dreamscape, Nail Bitertransforms contemporary dance performance into a vital space of ritual and reveals stories of connection and loss with a sense of magic and awe.

Learn More

Photo by Elijah Hasan, courtesy of keyon gaskin
Performance

a performance of keyon gaskin
June 23 & 25, 8pm
La Plaza at The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center

Learn More

Harlem NY - Nov. 6, 2020 - The Harlem Nightsongs, featuring James Stewart on reeds, at the Greater Calvary Baptist Church. Photo By Ozier Muhammad
Music

BREATHE
Craig Harris

June 25, 4pm
Rockefeller Park, Battery Park City
At the Pavilion in Rockefeller Park. Enter from River Terrace near Chambers Street.

Performed by a large ensemble of musicians, BREATHE makes a sonic statement in response to the long-term and current injustices inflicted upon African American people.

Learn More

Image courtesy of Heather Kravas
Performance

duet/duet
Heather Kravas

June 25, 8pm
June 26, 3pm & 8pm
Studio A3, The Arts Center at Governors Island

Hovering between a drawing and a dance, duet/duet happens on a field in the sunshine next to another dance that happens inside a room, overlooking a river at sunset.

Learn More

Art

