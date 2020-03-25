MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The 24 Hour Plays Launch Second Round of Viral Monologues

The 24 Hour Plays Launch Second Round of Viral Monologues

Daveed Diggs, Nicholas Braun, Michael Shannon and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are pairing with writers Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter and Kristoffer Diaz. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues is extending and doing round two, going live tonight.

Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon

Josh Hamilton, breakout Succession regular Nicholas Braun, The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper, Agents of SHIELD‘s Clark Gregg, veteran character actor Marylouise Burke and husband and wife Dylan and Becky Ann Baker will also participate.

The first Viral Monologues and were shown here. The videos generated more than 100,000 views.

The monologues are conceived, written, performance-captured and released all in a single day, the actors arrive at 6 p.m and by 7 p.m., the playwrights and actors are paired up, the pieces were then crafted overnight and delivered to the cast by 10 a.m. today, with filming to be carried out throughout the day.

The new monologues will drop this evening from 6 p.m. PT through midnight, one every 15 minutes.

“The world changed this week and The 24 Hour Plays did too,” said artistic director Mark Armstrong in a statement today. “We’ve always made work about the most challenging moments in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election, but writing and performing new plays in 24 hours without gathering was a singular challenge. We hope this moment offers even more people the chance to learn about our small nonprofit theater organization, so that we’ll be able to continue our unique artistic work for years to come.”

First-round writers David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Lily Houghton will return for the follow-up, joined by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Will Arbery, Kristoffer Diaz, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Clare Barron, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Dan O’Brien, Sarah Gancher, J. Holtham, Gracie Gardner, Aaron Wigdor Levy, Gabe McKinley, Anya Richkind, Charly Evon Simpson, Tracey Scott Wilson, Tim J. Lord, Elizabeth Irwin, Alena Smith and Joseph Dougherty.

Completing the lineup of actors is Coral Peña, muMs, Kelly Aucoin, Ashley Fink, Jessica St. Clair, Juliana Canfield, Anna Baryshnikov, Ryan Haddad, Daniel K. Isaac, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Ty Defoe, Noah Galvin, Damon Gupton and Danny Pudi.

