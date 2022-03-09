The 27th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema Addresses Everything from War to Climate Change to Music

Rendez-Vous with French Cinema 2022 March 3 – 13, 2022

Film at Lincoln Center 70 Lincoln Center Plaza #4 New York, NY 10023





Presented in partnership with Unifrance, the 27th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema features essential new films from established alumni Christophe Honoré, Arnaud Desplechin, Mathieu Almaric, and Jacques Audiard, as well as exciting releases from up-and-coming talents such as Emilie Carpentier, Vincent Maël Cardona, Rachel Lang, Leyla Bouzid, and more.



With a lineup of 23 films, the 2022 installment of this benchmark festival arrives again at Lincoln Center. Running from March 3 to 13th, the festival features more stories of pain, passion, and romance.





In “Rise,” directed by Cédric Klapisch, ballerina Elise (Marion Barbeau) suffers two injuries at the same time. One is purely physical — a devastating stage fall that leaves her injured and unable to dance for up to two years. The other is a devastating emotional fall caused by her partner who suddenly and humiliatingly breaks up with her for another dancer. Initially crushed, Elise slowly rebuilds her life while redirecting her efforts towards contemporary dance by joining the troupe of real-life Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, who plays himself.





Another feature, ”Secret Name,” is set against the harsh front lines of World War I. In Aurélia Georges’ feature, former sex worker Nélie Laborde (Lyna Khoudri, The French Dispatch), now a nurse, is given the unexpected chance to start a new life when one of her patients, Rose Juillet (Maud Wyler), is seemingly killed by invading German troops. Nélie assumes Rose’s identity and leaves the battlefield for the north of France, where the well-off Eléonore de Lengwil (Sabine Azéma) lives.





Set in 1980s Brittany, “Magnetic Beats” tells of two brothers operating a post-punk pirate station named Radio Warsaw (in homage to the great late band Joy Division). Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona, both fall for single mother Marianne, just before one of the siblings has to begin his compulsory year of military service abroad in Berlin.





Emilie Carpentier’s debut feature “The Horizon” follows 18-year-old Adja (Tracy Gotoas), a girl disconnected from her community— indifferent to climate change and mocking the efforts of activists to oppose construction of a new mixed-use facility. But when she grows closer to classmate Arthur (Sylvain Le Gall)—an earnest activist and fellow intern at a nursing home — Adja begins to find a sense of purpose in political engagement, drifting away from her shallow group of friends.



Along with this cinematic lineup, there are free talks which include a sit-down with filmmakers such as this year’s official Guest of Honor Jim Jarmusch and Claire Denis in an extended conversation about their decades-spanning careers. Juliette Binoche and Déborah Lukumuena discuss their professional trajectories and creative influences as well.





Then there’s “Working the image: a French-American look at cinematography,” a special panel organized in partnership with French In Motion and the Gotham Film & Media Institute which brings together French and American cinematographers and filmmakers to discuss their varied inspirations, creative philosophies and artistic practices.



Standby tickets may be available for any sold- out screenings on a first-come, first-served basis. And there are free talks this weekend!



To learn more, go to: https://www.filmlinc.org/festivals/rendez-vous-with-french-cinema/