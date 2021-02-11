The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Need You!

On May 2, the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre will present the 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards as an online celebration. While there are no shows to honor this season, we are excited to salute the entire Off-Broadway community in a special benefit for The Actors Fund, featuring performances, comedy sketches, and appearances from some very special guests. And those special guests are you! As part of the evening, we will have video montages of Off-Broadway League members (and the people in your organizations) answering questions about the state of theatre. We hope these will be both a heartfelt and funny part of the evening, and a wonderful way to shine a spotlight on the people who make Off-Broadway run.

We need your help! We would love to feature all the different people working in our community: Artistic Staff, General Management, Marketing Staff, Press, Creatives (Actors, Directors, Designers, etc.), Front of House Staff, Back Stage Staff, etc. So please share this email with everyone in your organization who wishes to participate.

How to Participate…Each person will make a video answering the questions outlined on the attached document, and submit their own video. The attached document lists the questions each individual should answer, as well as instructions on how to do so.

Technical Specs….We understand that not everyone has a professional set-up for taping, so just do your best. Some guidelines are included in the attached document.

How to Submit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1cjYJfDetnbVqSi9d4OVBP01TQeMqSVKAqPQ287ylNeE/edit?ts=6001ca86&gxids=7628

Deadlines…. Reply by Friday, February 12, to awards@lortel.org to let us know that you and/or members of your organization will be participating.· Send videos by Friday, February 26.

Thank you so much for your help in making the 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards a huge success. If you have any questions, please email awards@lortel.org.