MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Need You!

The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Need You!

On May 2, the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre will present the 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards as an online celebration. While there are no shows to honor this season, we are excited to salute the entire Off-Broadway community in a special benefit for The Actors Fund, featuring performances, comedy sketches, and appearances from some very special guests. And those special guests are you! As part of the evening, we will have video montages of Off-Broadway League members (and the people in your organizations) answering questions about the state of theatre. We hope these will be both a heartfelt and funny part of the evening, and a wonderful way to shine a spotlight on the people who make Off-Broadway run.

We need your help! We would love to feature all the different people working in our community: Artistic Staff, General Management, Marketing Staff, Press, Creatives (Actors, Directors, Designers, etc.), Front of House Staff, Back Stage Staff, etc. So please share this email with everyone in your organization who wishes to participate.

How to Participate…Each person will make a video answering the questions outlined on the attached document, and submit their own video. The attached document lists the questions each individual should answer, as well as instructions on how to do so.

Technical Specs….We understand that not everyone has a professional set-up for taping, so just do your best. Some guidelines are included in the attached document.

How to Submit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1cjYJfDetnbVqSi9d4OVBP01TQeMqSVKAqPQ287ylNeE/edit?ts=6001ca86&gxids=7628

Deadlines…. Reply by Friday, February 12, to awards@lortel.org to let us know that you and/or members of your organization will be participating.· Send videos by Friday, February 26.

Thank you so much for your help in making the 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards a huge success. If you have any questions, please email awards@lortel.org. 

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Comic Book Legend Jack Kirby Co-Creator Of Captain America, The Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor…And More Story Comes Alive

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 11

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Tonya Pinkins and More TRUSpeak … Hear Our Voices!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Seeking Submissions for “You Will Be Found” Winner Gets a $10,000 College Scholarship and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Theatre and Cabaret News: 36th Bistro Awards, Live In-Store Pop-Up Performances, Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, 24 Hour Plays Bennington, Open ‘Tho Shut and Abingdon

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 10

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Top 6 Arabic Movies You Don’t Want To Miss!

WriterFebruary 9, 2021
Read More