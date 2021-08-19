The 5 Most Popular Cafes in Sutherland Shire

Sutherland Shire is becoming well known for its expanding restaurant and bar scene. All along the southwestern coast of the region, you’ll find that there are a ton of cafes offering ocean views, great eats, and stellar coffee.

Of course, not all cafes are worth your time—which is why we’ve put together a list of the 5 most popular spots in the region.

So, the next time you are in Sutherland Shire, be sure to check out the following cafes:

Blackwood Pantry

33 Surf Lane, Cronulla, New South Wales 2230

If you fancy the types of places that “have it all,” then the Blackwood Pantry will be your go-to spot for a bite to eat. They’ve got nearly every option imaginable, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan dishes.

They even serve health-conscious plates, so you can stop by after your morning workout or pop in for a nice latte.

Nextdoor Cronulla

2-6 Kingsway Shop 2, Cronulla, New South Wales 2230

Nearly every review you’ll read about Nextdoor Cronulla talk about its fun and lively atmosphere, quicks service, and affordability—and you will too after your first visit!

You can grab a snack here, sit down for an all-day brunch, or come for a sunset dinner that overlooks North Cronulla beach. No matter what time you stop in, you won’t be disappointed.

HAM

17 Gerrale St, Cronulla, New South Wales 2230

If you ask the locals, they’ll all tell you that HAM is a very busy cafe but very much worth the wait.

HAM is an acronym for Harry and Mario, the owners of the cafe who are like local celebrities for creating an incredible menu and hosting a very attentive and personable staff. Not to mention, they offer their own coffee blend which makes for the best cup of Joe in Cronulla.

Anna’s Shop Around the Corner

Shop 6, Beach Park Arcade Shop 6, Munro Park, Cronulla, New South Wales 2230

Anna’s Shop Around the Corner has won awards for its cozy home-like atmosphere and homemade goods. Not only do they serve tea in traditional china cups, but the cafe is also a second-hand bookstore right near a beautiful park that’s perfect for reading.

Cafe Di Casa

57A Gymea Bay Rd, Gymea, New South Wales 2227

Cafe Di Casa is very popular, especially among families as they serve up super affordable plates packed with variety. Children and adults alike love their Nutella milkshakes, and the cafe is right near the rail station making it the ideal place if you need to take your breakfast and coffee (or milkshake) to go!

The next time you are in Sutherland Shire, you should make it a point to visit each of these above-listed cafes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.