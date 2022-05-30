The 5 Most Realistic Types Of Figure Drawing

Drawing is a form of art that has been around for centuries. It helps you express your creative ideas in different ways. What started as cave drawings have evolved throughout the years. Currently, several types of drawing styles exist, of which one is figure drawing.

The idea of figure drawing is realistic in a sense as the drawing is modeled off live figures. Nonetheless, figure drawing, in turn, can be of different types and approaches based on the usage of materials, mediums, and drawing techniques.

If you’re interested in figure drawing and the best approaches to modeling an authentic and realistic figure, keep reading!

Caricature

Caricature drawing focuses on a prominent feature of the figure, which is exaggerated for a comic effect. It also emphasizes certain features to shed more light on specific traits that stand out in an individual.

This art style is typically drawn in cartoon style and is used to insult or compliment people, depending on the artist’s intention. A popular example is a political caricature, where a picture of a public figure ridicules or comments on their behavior or appearance.

In fact, this is one reason why this art form is popular—it helps the artist express opinions or make social, political, or cultural statements. Caricatures are often created in black and white with pencils, charcoal, or pens for ink drawings.

Cartoon

Cartoon drawing is a kind of illustration that involves simplified shapes and lines to depict animals, objects, and people. It usually revolves around a cartoon- or comic book-like style and is generally used in advertisements, children’s books, and comics. Most often, the expressions are exaggerated in cartoon drawings.

Cartoons are fun and easy to learn. You don’t require any skills or training to get started, and there are no strict rules. So, you can get to drawing cartoons anywhere and anytime to de-stress and relax.

A few popular forms of cartoon drawing styles include anime, manga, Looney Tunes, and Disney.

Gesture

Gesture drawing captures the action, form, and pose of a model or figure. Typically, this involves situations where an artist draws a series of poses taken by a model in a short period. Gesture drawing is quick and straightforward. The main idea of gesture drawing is to help artists focus on the essence of the pose instead of the small details.

It captures the essential feeling, energy, movement, action, or pose of the subject. Hence, it also only needs a minimum amount of information—line, tone, marking — to get the maximum results. While gesture drawing can be realistic, it doesn’t always have to be so.

Pointillism

Also known as divisionism and chromo-luminarism, pointillism is a painting technique that involves applying small strokes or dots of color to a surface so they visually blend together from a distance. This technique was founded by George Seurat and his student Paul Signac.

As pointillism is a science of the eye, your task is to apply pure, unmixed colors across the canvas carefully. According to the inventors, the viewer’s eyes will blend these dots to create a more striking image than made by mixing colors on a palette.

This is to say that pointillism is a matter of optics. You have to master how to juxtapose complementary colors in a way that enhances each other’s intensity. For instance, blue and orange.

Photorealism

Another realistic drawing style, photorealistic, attempts to create a lifelike image. Photorealistic drawings tend to be highly detailed and contain elements of realism and surrealism. A single Google search will introduce you to some photorealistic drawings that are so realistic that they look more like photos than drawings.

Unlike other art forms, photorealistic drawings are challenging to create as they demand extreme precision and patience. It is more than just trying to copy what’s there in front of your eyes. Instead, it is about understanding how something looks and then recreating it with your tools.

To master photorealistic drawings, you can attend workshops or take classes from an experienced photorealistic artist. With photorealistic drawings, the sky’s the limit to your creativity, so have fun and experiment!

Drawing Techniques to Draw Better

Regardless of the drawing style you choose, certain drawing techniques will help you to create better artwork. For instance, hatching, where you draw closely spaced lines in the same direction to create a dark area, is great for adding texture to your drawings.

Similarly, cross-hatching, stippling, and blending are other drawing techniques you should master to take your drawing skills to the next level. Lastly, keep practicing the techniques regularly, and before you know it, you will be a master artist. Or, you will at least have improved drawing skills.