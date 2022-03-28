The $500M Voices Of South Park Are The World’s Highest Paid Voice Actors

How Much Are Your Favourite TV Show Voices Worth?

How Much Do Voice Actors Really Get Paid?

The Voice Behind Lisa Simpson Gets Paid $300K Per Episode

When you can’t physically see the faces behind the voices, you may not be able to immediately identify the popular voice actors who appear across your favourite shows! With the most successful voice actors having net worths of up to $55 million and getting paid around $50,000 per episode, what shows are paying a premium for their voices?

Voices have looked into the highest paid voice actors of all time and pulled together the average wage of voice actors working on commercial projects.

Points of interest:

Wages for commercial voice actors can range from $100 for local radio to $10,000 for national TV commercials.

Cartoons and animations pay voice actors anywhere between $100 for short animations to $10,000 for starring roles.

Audiobook voice actors can get around $1,500 for a 4-6 hour recording session.

Shows With Best Paid Voice Actors Of All Time:

The voices behind our favourite TV show characters can be recognised a mile off, but do you actually know the names behind the voices? Some of the most popular voice actors play multiple characters in the same shows, earning thousands per episode and having a net worth of multi millions.

The Simpsons – Julie Kavner is the iconic voice behind Marge Simpson and has one of the most recognisable voices on TV, being paid $30,000 per episode and having a current net worth of $55 million. Co-worker, Yeardley Smith, who plays Lisa Simpson is an even more desirable voice that earns a massive $300,000 per episode, being classed as the 9th wealthiest actor in the world.

Futurama – Billy West is a well known figure in the industry, being an all time favourite voice actor, singer, musician and songwriter in America who has a net worth of around $15 million. With many roles in Futurama, Billy is the voice behind many characters such as Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg and Zapp Brannigan. Throughout his varied career he has also worked as a voice actor in many commercials, being a voice on the M&M advert as well as voicing Buzz from the Honey Nut Cheerios commercial.

South Park – Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park, is the well known voice behind characters such as Stan Marsh, Eric Cartman, Randy Marsh and Mr Mackey, being worth a whopping $500 million and officially making him the highest paid voice actor. Parker’s working partner, Matt Stone, is the creator of the show and voice behind Kyle, Kenny, and Butters. Matt is ranked just behind Trey Parker and is reportedly worth $500 million, making him not only one of the richest voice actors, but one of the richest men in Hollywood.

Star Wars – One of the most iconic names in the world of Star Wars is Mark Hamill, the well known voice behind Luke Skywalker. Having won three Saturn Awards for the role and boosting his net worth to around $18 million, he kept being cast for various roles across the different Star Wars releases. Other well known films Mark Hamill has starred in include Batman: The Animated Series, Spiderman and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Family Guy – Seth MacFarlane is most well-known for creating Family Guy but also performs a host of vocals in the show. Voicing characters like Peter, Stewie, Brian, and Quagmire, his performance has also landed him jobs in The Cleveland Show and American Dad. Seth is reported to earn around $50,000 per episode of Family Guy and is currently worth between $200 and $250 million.

How Much You Can Expect To Pay For Voice Actors In 2022:

Depending on the size of the project and the experience levels of the voice actors of choice, salary can differ. Salary tends to be established on a project to project basis but as an industry benchmark, the prices you can expect to pay are as follows: