The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and the Winners Are…

Finally after a delay the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards hosted by Frank DiLella on NY1 took place. The show was well done and made you feel as if you were at a real awards show. Bravo NY1!
An array of stars gave out the awards including: Tituss Burgess
Drama Desk Award winner James Corden
two-time Drama Desk Award winner Kristin Chenoweth
Drama DeskAward winner Alan Cumming
Beanie Feldstein
two-time Drama Desk Award winner Santino Fontana
Drama Desk Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry
two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson
two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jane Krakowski
three-time Drama Desk Award winner Patti LuPone
five-time Drama Desk Award winner Audra McDonald
Drama Desk Award winner Cynthia Nixon
two-time Drama DeskAward nominee Ashley Park
Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Rannells
Drama Desk Award winner Ali Stroker
and five-time Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman gave out the award to Hal Prince. The Drama Desk Awards’ first-ever lifetime achievement honor. The Harold Prince Award will be bestowed annually for outstanding contributions to theater, and this year will be awarded posthumously to Mr. Prince. Prince passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 91.
The winners for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards are:
Outstanding Play: The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez
Outstanding Musical: A Strange Loop, Playwrights Horizons/Page 73 Productions
Outstanding Revival of a Play: A Soldier’s Play, Roundabout Theatre Company
Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Actor in a Play: Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Outstanding Actress in a Play: Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Outstanding Director of a Play: Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Outstanding Director of a Musical: Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Choreography: Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Music: Dave Malloy, Octet
Outstanding Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Book of a Musical: Dave Malloy, Octet
Outstanding Orchestrations: Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Outstanding Music in a Play: Martha Redbone, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play: Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons
Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical: Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Costume Design for a Play: Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare
Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical: Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play: Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical: Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Projection Design: Luke Halls, West Side Story
Outstanding Sound Design for a Play: Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical: Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!
Outstanding Wig and Hair Design: Campbell Young Associates, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Outstanding Solo Performance: Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Unique Theatrical Experience: Is This A Room, Vineyard Theatre
Outstanding Fight Choreography: Thomas Schall, A Soldier’s Play
Outstanding Adaptation: A Christmas Carol, by Jack Thorne
Outstanding Puppet Design: Raphael Mishler, Tumacho
Special Awards:
Ensemble Award: To the eight pitch-perfect performers in Dave Malloy’s a cappella musical Octet: Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, and Kuhoo Verma proved instrumental in giving a layered look at modern forms of addiction.
Sam Norkin Award: To actress Mary Bacon, who continued her versatile career of compassionate, searing work for such companies as The Mint, Primary Stages, The Public Theater, and The Actors Theater Company, with two of Off-Broadway’s most humane performances this season in Coal Country at the Public Theater and Nothing Gold Can Stay presented by Partial Comfort Productions.
To The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit, a reinvention of Joseph Papp’s “Mobile Theater” that began in 1957 and evolved into the New York Shakespeare Festival and The Public Theater. The current Mobile Unit tours free Shakespeare throughout the five boroughs, including prisons, homeless shelters, and community centers, reminding audiences new and old that the play really is the thing.
To WP Theater and Julia Miles, the company’s founder who died this spring. Formerly known as The Women’s Project and Productions, the company began in 1978 at American Place Theatre, where Miles served as associate to visionary artistic director Wynn Handman, who also died this spring. WP is the largest, most enduring American company that nurtures and produces works by female-identified creators. Over a little more than four decades, it has changed the demographics of American drama through an unwavering focus on women writers, directors, producers, performers, and craftspeople.
To Claire Warden for her pioneering work as an intimacy choreographer in such recent projects as Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune and Linda Vista, and her leadership in the rapidly emerging movement of intimacy direction. As part of the creative team of Intimacy Directors & Coordinators and Director of Engagement for and co-founder of Intimacy Directors International, she is helping create theater experiences that are safer for performers and more authentic for contemporary audiences.
Google+
YouTube
RSS