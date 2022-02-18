The 7 Best Boots to Get You Through the Winter Months

Whether you work outside, hunt, hike, or simply need boots to get you through the winter, it’s crucial to get the best ones for you. Quality always wins, and winter boots are no exception. Buying cheap, low-quality boots will not only eat your wallet in the long run but also annoy you when you realize you have to replace them much sooner than you expected.

That’s why we compiled a list of the seven best boots for cold winter months. They all have different features and insulation thicknesses, so you can easily find what you need based on the climate you find yourself in. However, they are also similar in many ways. That said, go through them and pick a pair that will suit you the most.

Rocky Men’s Arctic BearClaw

If you’re looking for the warmest hunting boots to get you through this winter and many more to come, look no further than Rocky Arctic BearClaw boots. Freezing weather won’t stop you from getting outdoors in these rugged boots, whether you go hunting, hiking, working, or pursuing other activities out in the cold. These durable winter boots will provide warmth, dryness, and comfort and keep your feet happy.

The BearClaw’s upper consists of soft, full-grain leather, durable nylon, and Mossy Oak Break-Up camouflage print. This perfect combination of materials provides the durability and resilience you need during your icy-cold weather endeavors.

These boots feature 1400 grams of 3M Thinsulate Ultra Insulation. That said, even if you go expedition to the Arctic, your feet won’t get cold. Moreover, the GORE-TEX membrane won’t let any external moisture enter your boots, keeping your feet dry and breathing. That’s crucial when the temperature is below freezing.

LaCrosse Men’s Rubber Alphaburly Pro

Alphaburly Pro is a premium hunting boot built from an innovative tradition. It’s waterproof, insulated, and 18 inches high. These boots combine high-quality, scent-free rubber with naturally insulating neoprene, providing you with fearlessness out in the field.

At the same time, they offer you outstanding comfort and air circulation with the cushioning EVA midsole and the embossed liner. The outsole is created for excellent traction and can withstand even the roughest terrains.

They feature 800 grams of insulation, so you can rest assured snow, sleet, and rain won’t ruin your outdoor activity when temperatures start to drop. Extremely resilient, you will hardly find that level of durability elsewhere.

CAT Men’s Salvo

CAT Salvo boots are built for winter weather and will serve you for this winter and many more to come due to their unparalleled durability. CAT brand is famous for delivering high-quality work boots and boots in general.

These heavy-duty winter boots feature the strong Goodyear Welt Construction – the gold standard of footwear, providing exceptional comfort and flexibility. Apart from keeping you comfortable, they’ll keep you safe too. That’s because they have an industry rating for electrical hazards and feature steel toe caps and slip-resistant rubber outsoles, preventing you from slipping.

Your feet will be warm in these 8 inches boots with insulation of 400 grams. However, they may not be the best for freezing temperatures, even if you move a lot. But, you can rest assured they’ll keep you dry because they’re made from waterproof leather. That also means they’ll last longer and look good even after years of wear.

Danner Men’s Pronghorn

Pronghorn boot is a classic regarding the Danner hunt line. Updates to the Pronghorn come with significant responsibility to people who rely on these iconic boots. That said, the fifth generation is the product of Pronghorn’s history and experience and current state-of-the-art footwear technology.

These boots are built on TERRA FORCE NEXT platform, providing stability and comfort your feet need. Their outsoles can withstand a variety of terrains, whether harsh or slippery. Meanwhile, the high-quality full-grain leather offers exceptional durability and style. You don’t have to look bad just because it’s cold outside.

They also feature breathable GORE-TEX waterproof liner, keeping the moisture out while allowing your feet to breathe. Finally, these boots are 1200 grams insulated, meaning they will keep your feet warm even in the extreme cold.

Timberland PRO Men’s Boondock

Timberland PRO is another iconic brand famous for producing exceptional quality winter footwear. Boondock boots are 600 grams insulated, so they’ll keep your feet warm during cold months. However, these may not be the best option for extremely cold weather.

Their outsoles are resistant to slips, oils, and abrasions, preventing you from trips and falls while providing outstanding traction in icy environments. Apart from keeping you warm and on your feet, these 8 inches boots will keep you dry due to the waterproof leather.

You can also count on comfort, as these Boondock boots feature dynamic anti-fatigue technology. A composite safety toe cap will protect your toes, and a rigid external heel cup will keep you stable during your winter endeavors.

Carolina Men’s 28 Series

These 8 inches Carolina boots are made for heavy-duty work but are very stylish at the same time. That means you can wear them anywhere – from work, hunting, and hiking to casual street walks and restaurants. With 800 grams of insulation, they will protect your feet and provide warmth during harsh winter months. Composite toes will protect your toes from injuries while reducing cold transfer.

Waterproof SCUBALINER will keep your feet dry regardless of the moody weather and snow. On top of that, they are electrical hazard rated, meaning you’ll be safe from electrical injuries. In addition, they are super comfortable and arch-supportive because of AG7 Footbed. Carolina, once again, shows us winter days can be bearable if not pleasurable.

Timberland PRO Men’s Direct Attach

Stylish yet rugged, the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 8 inches boot will serve you for different occasions. Their waterproof leather and seam-sealed construction will keep the moisture away from your feet whether you walk through snow or rain. And you’ll have enough traction due to their slip- and oil-resistant rubber lug outsoles.

What’s more, 400 grams of insulation will keep you warm without bulk and weight, letting you roam free during winter. Keep in mind that this insulation isn’t suitable for extreme cold. However, they provide outstanding comfort, support, shock absorption, and energy return because of the Timberland PRO’s exclusive anti-fatigue technology and PowerFit comfort system.

Get the Best Winter Boots and Stay Warm

After reading about the high-quality winter boots and their features, it should be pretty easy to pick a pair that will suit your needs and preferences. Remember to choose the insulation thickness according to your climate. Thicker insulation means more protection and warmth but less mobility, whereas thinner insulation offers more mobility but less protection from the cold.

These cold and frequently wet and slippery months call for waterproof boots that provide exceptional traction, so ensure the ones you choose to offer these features. If you choose wisely, a pair of winter boots will serve you not only for this winter but many more to come, keeping your feet warm, dry, breathing, and happy.