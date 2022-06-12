The 75th Tony Award Nominations and My Predicitons (And Winners…Soon)

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were revealed on May 9 by Broadway favorites Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry, with A Strange Loop becoming the most nominated production of the season with 11 nominations including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical. See the full list of nominees below. But who will win Sunday Night, June 12th? That’s the big question. With the other one being; Who should win?
A Strange Loop is definitely leading the pack, with strong support for its inventiveness and daring. And I concur. It’s definitely the standout here, as with the lead, Jaquel Spivey. Although I did miss the chance to see Myles Frost in MJ. Both times I was scheduled he was out, and whenever a lead is out, the press reps try to reschedule so we can see the intended leads. Unfortunately, for me and MJ, I just ran out of time.
The cast of Broadway’s A STRANGE LOOP. Photo by Marc J. Franklin.
I want Sharon D Clarke from Caroline, or Change to take home the Tony, as she was all up there, raw and incredible, but I think it will go to Joaquina Kalukango from Paradise Square for her electric eleven o’clock number in a sadly, mediocre, over-the-top earnest show that failed to find its footing overall. And just to be clear, I want SIX: The Musical to win as many as it can, paricularly music/lyrics, because I can’t stop listening to it, and I’ve seen it like three times. Once in the Weest End, and twice on Broadway. And I still LOVE it.
In regards to revivals. Company is the standout, and I hope it wins Tony Awards for Best Revival, Best Director, and for Patti and Matt. Three out of the four I think are in the bag. For revival plays, well, that’s a harder one to gauge as I’d really be happy if Take Me Out or Trouble in Mind won the award. Both are exceptional, but I am leaning a little towards the flawless How I Learned to Drive and its star, Mary Louise Parker. Not that I would mind it David Morse also won, because, well, he is just plain wow, but I will also be very happy it if it is a four-way tie, with him and the three actors from the most nominated play of the season, The Lehman Trilogy is taking home the award. Will it win best new play? I sure hope so, cause it is beyond magnificent.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
