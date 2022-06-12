MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The 75th Tony Award Nominations and My Predicitons (And Winners…Soon)

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were revealed on May 9 by Broadway favorites Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry, with A Strange Loop becoming the most nominated production of the season with 11 nominations including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical. See the full list of nominees below. But who will win Sunday Night, June 12th? That’s the big question. With the other one being; Who should win?

A Strange Loop is definitely leading the pack, with strong support for its inventiveness and daring. And I concur. It’s definitely the standout here, as with the lead, Jaquel Spivey. Although I did miss the chance to see Myles Frost in MJ. Both times I was scheduled he was out, and whenever a lead is out, the press reps try to reschedule so we can see the intended leads. Unfortunately, for me and MJ, I just ran out of time.

The cast of Broadway’s A STRANGE LOOP. Photo by Marc J. Franklin.

I want Sharon D Clarke from Caroline, or Change to take home the Tony, as she was all up there, raw and incredible, but I think it will go to Joaquina Kalukango from Paradise Square for her electric eleven o’clock number in a sadly, mediocre, over-the-top earnest show that failed to find its footing overall. And just to be clear, I want SIX: The Musical to win as many as it can, paricularly music/lyrics, because I can’t stop listening to it, and I’ve seen it like three times. Once in the Weest End, and twice on Broadway. And I still LOVE it.

In regards to revivals. Company is the standout, and I hope it wins Tony Awards for Best Revival, Best Director, and for Patti and Matt. Three out of the four I think are in the bag. For revival plays, well, that’s a harder one to gauge as I’d really be happy if Take Me Out or Trouble in Mind won the award. Both are exceptional, but I am leaning a little towards the flawless How I Learned to Drive and its star, Mary Louise Parker. Not that I would mind it David Morse also won, because, well, he is just plain wow, but I will also be very happy it if it is a four-way tie, with him and the three actors from the most nominated play of the season, The Lehman Trilogy is taking home the award. Will it win best new play? I sure hope so, cause it is beyond magnificent.

Myles Frost and cast in MJ. Photograph: Matthew Murphy

Definitely winning a Special Tony Award is New York Theatre Workshop‘s departing Artistic Director James C. Nicola. The honor recognizes his 34-year tenure with the Off-Broadway company, which has seen works developed and produced that have gone on to win a Pulitzer Prize and 25 cumulative Tony Awards, including RentHomebody/KabulDirty BlondeThe Most Fabulous Story Ever ToldPeter and the StarcatcherOnceLazarusHadestownWhat the Constitution Means to Me, and Slave Play.

As previously announced, Robert E. Wankel will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award at the 2022 Tony Awards in recognition of his dedication, commitment, and leadership in supporting The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and more.

Following last year’s two-part broadcast shared by CBS and Paramount+, the 2022 Tony Awards will include an hour of exclusive programming streaming on Paramount+ on June 12 from 7 PM ET, followed by the three-hour awards ceremony airing live on CBS and streaming simultaneously on Paramount+ (for premium-level subscribers only) from 8 PM ET, making this year’s ceremony the first in Tony Awards history to be available live nationwide. The broadcast will also be available to stream on-demand on Paramount+ for all membership tiers following the live stream.

Here’s my best guess.

⭐️ = Who Will Win

👍 = Who Should Win

🏆 = Who Did Win

Let the games begin.

Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale, Adrian Lester in The Lehman Trilogy New York, 2021 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.

See the full list of nominees: 

Best Play

Clyde’s, by Lynn Nottage

Hangmen, by Martin McDonagh

⭐️ 👍 The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes, by Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew, by Dominique Morisseau

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

⭐️ 👍 A Strange Loop

David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker in How I Learned to Drive at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Photo by Jeremy Daniel (2022)

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

👍 How I Learned to Drive, by Paula Vogel

⭐️ Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind, by Alice Childress

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

⭐️ 👍 Company

The Music Man

Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Katrina Lenk, and Patti LuPone in Company on Broadway. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

⭐️ 👍 Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

👍 Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

⭐️ Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Chilina Kennedy, Joaquina-Kalukango, and Ensemble in Broadway’s Paradise Square. Photo by ©Kevin-Berne

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

⭐️ 👍 Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

⭐️ 👍 Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Deirdre O’Connell in Dana H. Photographed at Lyceum Theatre in Manhattan. CREDIT: CHAD BATKA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

👍 Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

⭐️ Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

⭐️ 👍 Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

⭐️ Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

👍 Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

👍 Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

⭐️ Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Joshua Boone, Brandon J. Dirden, Phylicia Rashad, and Chanté Adams in MTC’s Skeleton Crew. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country, Conor McPherson

MJ, Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

⭐️ 👍 A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset; Music by Tom Kitt, Lyrics by Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night; Music by Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics by Amanda Green

Paradise Square; Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

👍 SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

⭐️ A Strange Loop, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

John-Michael Lyles(Thought 3), Jason Veasey (Thought 5), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), L Morgan Lee(Thought 1), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), Antwayn Hopper(Thought 6) in Broadway’s A STRANGE LOOP. Photo by Marc J. Franklin.

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

⭐️ 👍 Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

👍 Bunny Christie, Company

⭐️ Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

👍 Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

⭐️ Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

⭐️ Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

👍 Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ

(l-r) Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour), Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), & Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr) in Six. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus ©

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

⭐️ 👍 Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

👍 Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

⭐️ Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

👍 Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

⭐️ Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Jeannette Bayardelle and the Cast of Girl From The North Country on Broadway – photo by Matthew Murphy.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

👍 Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

⭐️ Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

⭐️ 👍 Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Katrina Lenk (center) and the company of Company on Broadway. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Best Direction of a Musical

⭐️ Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

👍 Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brownfor colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

👍 Warren CarlyleThe Music Man

Carrie-Anne IngrouilleSIX: The Musical

Bill T. JonesParadise Square

⭐️Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and the cast of Broadway’s The Music Man. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

⭐️ 👍 Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Productions with multiple nominations:

A Strange Loop – 11; MJ – 10; Paradise Square – 10; Company – 9; The Lehman Trilogy – 8; SIX: The Musical – 8; for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf – 7; Girl From The North Country – 7; The Music Man – 6; The Skin of Our Teeth – 6; Clyde’s – 5; Hangmen – 5; Mr. Saturday Night – 5; American Buffalo – 4; Flying Over Sunset – 4; Take Me Out – 4; Trouble in Mind – 4; Caroline, or Change – 3; Dana H. – 3; How I Learned to Drive – 3; Macbeth – 3; POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive – 3; Skeleton Crew – 3

@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

