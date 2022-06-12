The 75th Tony Award Nominations and My Predicitons (And Winners…Soon)

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were revealed on May 9 by Broadway favorites Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry , with A Strange Loop becoming the most nominated production of the season with 11 nominations including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical. See the full list of nominees below. But who will win Sunday Night, June 12th? That’s the big question. With the other one being; Who should win?

A Strange Loop is definitely leading the pack, with strong support for its inventiveness and daring. And I concur. It’s definitely the standout here, as with the lead, Jaquel Spivey. Although I did miss the chance to see Myles Frost in MJ. Both times I was scheduled he was out, and whenever a lead is out, the press reps try to reschedule so we can see the intended leads. Unfortunately, for me and MJ, I just ran out of time.

I want Sharon D Clarke from Caroline, or Change to take home the Tony, as she was all up there, raw and incredible, but I think it will go to Joaquina Kalukango from Paradise Square for her electric eleven o’clock number in a sadly, mediocre, over-the-top earnest show that failed to find its footing overall. And just to be clear, I want SIX: The Musical to win as many as it can, paricularly music/lyrics, because I can’t stop listening to it, and I’ve seen it like three times. Once in the Weest End, and twice on Broadway. And I still LOVE it.

In regards to revivals. Company is the standout, and I hope it wins Tony Awards for Best Revival, Best Director, and for Patti and Matt. Three out of the four I think are in the bag. For revival plays, well, that’s a harder one to gauge as I’d really be happy if Take Me Out or Trouble in Mind won the award. Both are exceptional, but I am leaning a little towards the flawless How I Learned to Drive and its star, Mary Louise Parker. Not that I would mind it David Morse also won, because, well, he is just plain wow, but I will also be very happy it if it is a four-way tie, with him and the three actors from the most nominated play of the season, The Lehman Trilogy is taking home the award. Will it win best new play? I sure hope so, cause it is beyond magnificent.