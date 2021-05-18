MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The 87th Annual Drama League Awards Will Feature Gloria & Emilio Estefan

The 87th Annual Drama League Awards is here, streaming this Friday, May 21st at 7:00pm. Guests should RSVP before May 19 to access the event, which will stream through the interactive Awards Room platform.

Drama League President Bonnie Comley

The Drama League, is keeping the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935. This year The Drama League established five unique categories to honor the extraordinary achievements of artists across the nation who created digital and socially-distanced theatrical productions during this challenging year of suspension for live arts.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Take Me To The World (photo courtesy Paul Wontorek)

Appearing will be Gloria, Emilio & Emily Estefan, along with the evenings honorees Iris Smith, Liesl Tommy, Richard & Demi Weitz, and more.

Joshua Henry in Guettel’s ‘Myths and Hymns – Saturn Returns’ from MasterVoices

The 33 nominated productions were selected from submissions by 400+ directors and theatre professionals who are the alumni of The Drama League’s support programs for directors. Eligible productions premiered between March 12, 2020 – March 15, 2021.

Ratatouille, from Seaview Productions

As the world was a little bit different this past year, so are our awards. Join us and celebrate the digital and socially-distanced productions created during the pandemic year. Included is Outstanding Digital Theater: Individual Production, Outstanding Digital Theater: Collection or Festival, Outstanding Interactive or Socially-Distanced Theater, Outstanding Audio Theater Production, and Outstanding Digital Concert Production. Our nominees hail from theaters across the nation, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Louisville, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Miami, Albuquerque, and NYC — many of which will be in the (virtual) room celebrating our shared innovation and resilience, along with the return to live theater!

7 Deadly Sins, from Miami New Drama (pictured Mia Matthews, Gerald McCullouch) photo by Ernesto Sempoll

You can see the nominees here.

Broadway

