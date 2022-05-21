The 88th Annual Drama League Awards Winners

The 88th Annual Drama League Awards were presented at the The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, New York, NY) on yesterday. The 2022 Awards recognized eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway (non-virtual only) productions that began preview performances between March 16, 2021, and April 23, 2022.

Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank DiLella hosted alongside theatrical legends and Tony Award winners, Patti LuPone (Company, Evita, Gypsy)

Ben Vereen (Pippin, Fosse, Wicked)

Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie)

and freshly-minted 2022 Tony Award Nominated Actresses Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked)

Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth, “Succession,” “House of Cards”),

and Lear deBessonet (Encores! Into The Woods, Hercules, Miss You Like Hell), presented the esteemed awards.

And the winners are:

2022 Drama League Awards

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Nederlander Theatre

Written by Stefano Massini; Adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Sam Mendes

Produced by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman-Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Independent Presenters Network and John Gore Organization.

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY: TAKE ME OUT

Second Stage Theater

The Helen Hayes Theater

Written by Richard Greenberg

Directed by Scott Ellis

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL: A STRANGE LOOP

Lyceum Theatre

Book, Music, Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Produced by Barbara Whitman, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, Don Cheadle & Bridgid CoulterCheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Richard Mumby, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Maley, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL: COMPANY

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Directed by Marianne Elliott

Produced by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove-REG, Hornos-Moellenberg, Levine-Federman-Adler, Beard-Merrie-Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee-Sachs, Berinstein-Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett-Miller/Hodges-Kukielski, Finn-DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong-Ross/Gilad-Rogowsky, Boardman-Koenigsberg/Zell-Seriff, Concord Theatricals-Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams-May, deRoy-Brunish/Jenen-Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi-Lerner-Ketner, Maggio-Abrams/Hopkins-Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth, President)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY: Kate Whoriskey , CLYDE’S, Second Stage Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL: Marriage Elliott, COMPANY, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD: Sutton Foster, The Music Man

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded:

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Patti LuPone, Company

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre – Hugh Jackman

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Lileana Blain-Cruz

Contribution to the Theater – Billy Crystal

The Gratitude Award – Willette Murphy Klausner