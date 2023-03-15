Events
The Actors Studio Welcomes the Public to Free Events
Katie Thompson, Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and More To Star in Transport Group New Musical Split
Transport Group announces industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe (The Smell of the Kill), with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few). The musical stars Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), with Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady); Tyrone Davis, Jr. (Waitress); Katrina Rose Diderikson; Santino Fontana (Tootsie); Jason Gotay (“Gossip Girl”); Monica Ramirez; and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along). The project is directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. Rodney Bush serves as music director; Avery Trunko stage manages.
In Split, a mother and daughter bound by a love of science embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953. Lillian, a former librarian at Los Alamos during WWII, has a secret goal—to set daughter Amy’s life on a different course—away from her fiancé and into college—but by the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother’s life forever.
This musical has been developed under Transport Group’s Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program, which sees projects through from commission to full production. Other artists supported by this program include Carmel Dean, Kirsten Guenther, Michael John LaChiusa, and Harrison David Rivers. Split is part of Transport Group’s 20th Century Project, which excavates, through ten productions of new and revived work, our country’s growth and change in the last century. One production is dedicated to each decade; Split represents the 1950s. Past projects in this initiative include Queen of the Mist (1900s), I Remember Mama (1910s), and Strange Interlude (1920s).
Transport Group’s presentations of Split take place Monday, March 20 and Tuesday March 21, 2023. Industry members who wish to RSVP or would like further information about the musical or presentation should email info@transportgroup.org.
The Glorious Corner
OSCAR BLAST — It was a good show; not a great one – although after last years Will Smith-antics, I’m sure everyone (Academy prez Janet Yang too) was thrilled. Roger Friedman in his always-prescient Showbiz 411 said that as good as the show was, there was a feeling that the days of old Hollywood is long-gone. No Michael Douglas; Jack Nicholson, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Shirley Maclaine, Cher, Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, or Michelle Pfeiffer … the biggest star at Sunday’s show was Harrison Ford and Stephen Speilberg.
Kimmels’ third time was perhaps the crowning charm, but he’s light years away from Billy Crystal or Steve Martin and definitely not Johnny Carson.
LENNON ALERT — (via The Daily Beatle) John Lennon’s posthumously released “Live in New York City” album from 1986 has seen a revival lately, without having been re-released on a physical disc or having received the “ultimate mix” treatment.
In addition to selling physical items, Amazon also sells mp3 downloads and offers streaming services through Amazon Music. Now, the service has started streaming John Lennon’s 1986 album, “Live in New York City,” an album that was released posthumously and has not been subject to reissues or remixes. Something is odd about this. As the icon image for the release, Amazon Music has used an image of the front page of a very worn copy of the booklet from the original CD.
Amazon Music gives a release date for the album as 25 January 2022. What gives? We know that producer Jack Douglas remixed both the album as well as the concert film years ago as well as making a new cut of the latter. One can only hope that a release is due soon.
After all, the “Some Time in New York City” was readied for an anniversary release in an ultimate mix last year, that we were hoping that the new “Live in New York City” concert film would be part of the “Some Time in New York City” plans.
I wasn’t at this show, but from the video and initial recordings, the grunge-rock element that Elephant’s Memory put into Lennon and Ono’s music, was really compelling. His album, Some Time In New York City (June, 1972) NYC.
SHORT TAKES –– We hear from our inside source that Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” was thisclose to being used in the re-branded Jersey Shore:Family Vacation show on MTV … Great to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks dueting on the Tom petty-classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” My sources tell me Joel may well be gearing up to record his first album in eons. I hope so …
Reading The Last Sultan by Robert Greenfield on Ahmet Ertegun. Just brilliant. I knew Ahmet , lived on the same block as he did, and the book is pretty spot-on. Bravo!
And, Check out this Micky Dolenz interview from Rolling Stone out yesterday; written by the magazine’s Andy Greene: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/micky-dolenz-last-monkee-standing-1234692863/?fbclid=IwAR2hTbQQKac_s7fi0isr6FlvcWjlNRLbmaOBhiXDgr0uHDUrQHkCM0NLZsI
RAZZIE DAZZIE — (Via Deadline) Blonde, starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards.
Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars.
Hanks, “who’s spent his career stretching his acting capabilities to great success, went a bridge too far with his version of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise excellent biopic, Elvis,” Razzie organizers said. As a result, he won for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for Hanks and his latex face).
It actually could have been worse for Hanks, believe it or not, since he was also nominated in the Worst Actor category for his turn as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio. That category was instead won by Hanks’ fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto for Morbius. Leto’s co-star Adria Arjona received Worst Supporting Actress.
Disney’s Pinocchio didn’t come away empty-handed, however, winning for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.
As for Blonde, the Razzies call the Netflix project “misogynistic, salacious and fallacious” and say it “shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe.” Blonde actually led this year’s nominations with eight, so being awarded just two Razzies can be seen as some sort of victory. De Armas, who is nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Monroe, was not nominated for a Razzie.
In another surprise, the Razzies for the first time in their history took a Razzie themselves. The awards body cited its blunder in nominating a pre-teen for worst actress, for which it took a well-deserved drubbing. The Golden Raspberry Awards committee publicly apologized to the actress and changed the rules to disallow anyone under 18 before putting the awards organization in her place on the ballot. It won by a landslide.
Below is the full winners list:
WORST PICTURE
Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)
WORST ACTOR
Jared Leto / Morbius
WORST ACTRESS
The Razzies (for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”)
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks / Elvis
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)
WORST DIRECTOR(S)
MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde, Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik
I remember well when Blonde was about to come out (September 2022); there were critics -or at least they claimed to be- that this movie was like the second coming. It came out and then disappeared faster than a George Santos-lie. PR-pasha David Salidor always says do the media before it comes out so if the product is a bust, at least you generated some media buzz … and he’s right!
I actually thought Hanks delivered a spot-on performance as Colonel Parker. I never met him, but his tale is legendary. Speaking of Hanks, I caught his Captain Phillips on the tube and thought he was tremendous. Amazing range, he’s tops in my book.We’ll have our Oscars breakdown Wednesday. Hopefully, clean and easy!
Thursday’s CSI: Vegas, where they finally solved the mystery of the Silver Ink Killer was a bit of a disappointment as the identified and showed the killer in the opening moments. Theirs was a very strong season, but this episode left me wanting much more … The last two episodes of ABC’s Alaska Daily have been just excellent. The second one was written by Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair fame. Hilary Swank is just excellent. What an actress.
Jeff Perry has been remarkable too. Amazing that his career started off as a Grateful Dead-head in Nash Bridges as Harvey Leek; he was also splendid in My So-Called Life. Amazing actor …
When Micky Dolenz guested on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the musical guest was Dierks Bentley. Here’s a shot backstage of them all .. And, The New York Independent’s Keith Girard finishing up his second novel.
