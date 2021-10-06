The Alchemist Brings Carson Elrod, Jacob Ming-Trent, Stephen DeRosa and More Back To The Stage

London. 1606. It’s plague time, again. When a wealthy gentleman flees to the country, his trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism. Claiming alchemical powers, the quick-witted trio fleece an onslaught of greedy sheep with their virtuosic ability to improvise amidst increasingly frantic comings and goings. It’s comic gold with dupes, double-dupes, duels, disguises, and a lucky flea named “Lewis”.

This new version of the rowdy comedy classic is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger – the pair that created Red Bull Theater’s production of the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

This limited Off-Broadway engagement features Nathan Christopher, Stephen DeRosa, Carson Elrod, Manoel Felciano, Teresa Avia Lim, Jacob Ming-Trent, Louis Mustillo, Reg Rogers, Jennifer Sánchez, and Allen Tedder. Designs are by