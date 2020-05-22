The American Museum of Natural History Brings Forth SpaceFest With Neil deGrasse Tyson To Honor The First U.S. Space Mission in Nearly a Decade

The American Museum of Natural History announced an online SpaceFest to celebrate the launch of the first U.S. human mission to space in nearly a decade, as the crew of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch on May 27 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida headed to the International Space Station (ISS).

Beginning at 11 am EDT on May 27, SpaceFest at Home will offer a series of online engagements that will immerse participants in the science of space travel—past, present, and future. These will include a special edition of the Museum’s Scientists at Home program in which Museum Curator Ruth Angus will discuss how imagination has led to scientific innovation—including human missions to space, a fun at-home space activity for children on the Museum’s science website for kids OLogy, and a live guided virtual flight that will let viewers blast off from Earth and travel to the ISS and beyond while discussing what it takes to plan a trip to space. The festival will culminate in a watch party of the launch itself, featuring live commentary from Hayden Planetarium Director Neil deGrasse Tyson and Museum astrophysicist Jackie Faherty.

SpaceFest programming, which will be accessible via individual links available at amnh.org/calendar/spacefest, includes:

Note that all times are EDT.