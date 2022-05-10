MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

The American Songbook Association Gala

Here are more pics at the American Songbook Association’s Third Annual Gala, which honored Stephen Schwartz with the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stephen Schwartz being honored

The 7:30 PM event featured Christine Andreas, Liz Callaway, Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, Jim Brochu, Anthony Murphy, Darnell White, David LaMarr, and Teri Ralston.

Ben Vereen

Ben Vereen

Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Liz Callaway,

Sally Mayes, Teri Ralston, David LaMarr, Anthony Murphy, Christine Andreas, Kurt Peterson

Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Sally Mayes, Teri Ralston

Debbie Gravitte, Kelli Rabke, , Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Liz Callaway

The cast

The cast with Stephen Schwartz

Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Stephen Schwartz, Liz Callaway, Sally MayesScott Coulter directed the celebration with music direction by Michael Roberts.

Eda Sorokoff, Christine Andreas

Eda Sorokoff, Scott Coulter

Eda Sorokoff, Scott Coulter

 

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

