The American Songbook Association Gala

Here are more pics at the American Songbook Association’s Third Annual Gala, which honored Stephen Schwartz with the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.
The 7:30 PM event featured Christine Andreas, Liz Callaway, Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes, Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino, Kurt Peterson, Jessica Hendy, Kelli Rabke, John Boswell, Jim Brochu, Anthony Murphy, Darnell White, David LaMarr, and Teri Ralston.
Jim Brochu, Scott Coulter, Stephen Schwartz, Liz Callaway, Sally MayesScott Coulter directed the celebration with music direction by Michael Roberts.
