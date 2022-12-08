Broadway

The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld

The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld

A celebration of The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld, the title of both the new book and the inaugural exhibition at The Museum of Broadway. The Al Hirschfeld foundation hosted a cocktail reception celebrating the new book at The Algonquin before offering a private tour of the new exhibition at the museum.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, David Leopold (Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) and John Batteiger

The event included Al Hirschfeld Foundation Creative Director David Leopold, editor of the new book and curator of the new exhibition at The Museum of Broadway, The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld. Plus, widow of the late artist and President Emeritus of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation Louise Kerz Hirschfeld as well as President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation Lynn Surry.

KT Sullivan

The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld 1962-2002 showcases Hirschfeld’s greatest theater work from five decades, including some of the most important productions from the last sixty years such as Hello Dolly!, Fiddler on the Roof, Funny Girl, Cabaret, Annie, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Fences, Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Rent, Angels in America, and Hairspray.

Richard Winkler, Jamie deRoy, Steve Rose, Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and Ken Fallin

This collection takes you backstage with portraits including Stephen Sondheim, Neil Simon, Edward Albee, Wendy Wasserstein, Tom Stoppard, and Hal Prince. With something for every type of theatergoer, this is the book theater lovers have been waiting for. Now for the first time, nearly 300 Hirschfeld drawings are collected in one volume that both shows and tells the story of nearly a half century of the American Theatre, most of which have never been collected in a book before.

Doug Koons and Katherine Eastman

Stanley Steinberg, Jenny Sherman and Ken Fallin

Jim Erlick and David Leopold

Sandra Luckow and Kevin Fitzpatrick

Lynn Surrey (President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) and Jim Erlick

David Leopold

Louise Kerz Hirschfeld (President Emeritus of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation) and KT Sullivan

Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and Ken Fallin

Sandra Luckow and KT Sullivan

Ken Fallin and Justin Squigs Robertson

David Leopold and Justin Squigs Robertson

From The Museum of Broadway Diane Nicoletti and Julie Boardman with Jamie deRoy and Louise Kerz Hirschfeld

Joseph Cipri, David Leopold and Valerie Smaldone

David Leopold

Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and Julie Boardman

Related Items
Broadway

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, Inventions for Piano, KPOP, Stomp and The Drama League

Suzanna BowlingDecember 8, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s Ain’t No Mo’ is Totally Enough

RossDecember 4, 2022
Read More

The Lea Michele Revitalized Funny Girl is Finally Balanced and Buoyant

RossDecember 4, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Britney Spears, Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical and Idina Menzel

Suzanna BowlingDecember 3, 2022
Read More

KPOP Choreography 10 Broadway Show 3

Suzanna BowlingDecember 3, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s Quentin Oliver Lee Dies

Suzanna BowlingDecember 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, Lillias White, KPOP, The Wiz and Ain’t No Mo

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Ain’t No Mo, Sinatra The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, A Doll’s House, The Mousetrap, Chess and Some Like It Hot

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2022
Read More

SIX’s Anne Boleyn Andrea Macasaet Debut’s at Chelsea Table + Stage

Suzanna BowlingNovember 30, 2022
Read More