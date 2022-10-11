MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Anatolian Artists Festival Features Turkish Artist and Many More

The Anatolian Artist Festival, helps artists affected by the global pandemic. This month long  festival has total of fifteen artists displaying their work, including many artists who hail from Anatolia, Turkey, thus giving our exhibition its name. The festival will feature not just exhibitions but also stage shows and concerts. The festival takes place at The Blue Gallery, The Blue Building, 222 E 46th Street.

The retrospective exhibition, features works by artists from different periods, On October 22nd, Juilliard-trained, Aysegül Durakoğlu is a performer with versatile interests and a repertoire that encompasses both the earliest and contemporary styles. Durakoğlu will be performing solo piano works from her highly acclaimed album, “Dances Through the Keyboard,” with waltzes, mazurkas, tangos by Chopin, Debussy, Piazzolla, as well as Anatolian dances by contemporary Turkish composers.

Organized by Erden Arkan and Ali Sarıkaya. Inspired by Anatolia, the festival program focuses this year on the creators of memorable artworks. The exhibit connects the dots between traces of Anatolia that human senses are most often unable to perceive in real time.

The festival started on the 1 – 13 but goes until the 15- 30th.

To see more about the festival click here.

