The Armory Show Combines With The World of Tennis at The US Open

An art installation has debuted this week outside the US Open in Queens. Created in partnership between The Armory Show and the US Tennis Association. Armory Off-Site at the US Open includes sculptures by contemporary artists from underrepresented backgrounds. The artworks will be on display outside of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center through September 11th. This coinciding with the tournament and the Armory Show’s art fair at the Javits Center.

The collaboration between the Armory Show and USTA represents a first time this has happened. The off site Armory Show, now in its second year, means a number of art will be installed at public parks and plazas throughout the five boroughs.

The art on display outside of the US Open includes the following:

A new work by Gerald Chukwuma uses found objects to “examine the movement of people through voluntary and forced migration,” according to a press release. Presented by Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery, the piece was inspired by the art traditions of the Igbo people from south-eastern Nigeria.

A concrete structure by Mexican artist Jose Dávila that challenges onlookers to question how we understand the terms “natural” and “modern.

A work by Indigenous artist Luzene Hill that consists of 30 to 40 depictions of metal letterpress type in the Cherokee language. Presented by K Art, the letters will be arranged to symbolize the rise and fall of indigenous languages.

A site-specific figure by Myles Nurse and presented by Half Gallery that displays athleticism in sculptural form.

A sculpture by Carolyn Salas and presented by Mrs. which “serves as a dialogue derived from ancient and art-historical cornerstones.”

The Armory Show 2022 takes place at the Javits Center from September 9-11 and is an essential part of NYC’s art scene since 1994,