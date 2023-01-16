The Art of Peter Reginato

Peter Reginato is an American abstract sculptor and painter. He attended the San Francisco Art Institute from 1963 to 1966. In 1970 and in 1973 his work was included in the Whitney Biennial. Since then he has had numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the country.

Today I had the honor of being a guest at his studio in Soho.

Peter’s recent solo shows include Polychrome at the Heidi Cho Gallery in Chelsea, NY, and Peter Reginato: Seeing Things at the Butler Institute of American Art’s Trumbull branch in Ohio. Recent group exhibitions include Five Sculptors at Able Fine Art NY Gallery (Chelsea, NY); It’s All Good!! apocalypse now at Sideshow Gallery (Williamsburg, NY); the Navy Pier Walk (Chicago, IL); and Works of the Jenny Archive at the Gagosian Gallery in NYC.

Mr. Reginato’s work is represented in many public collections, including the Allen Art Center, Houston, TX; Brown University; the Corcoran Gallery of Art; the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC; IBM Corporation; the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; the Mead Art Museum, Amherst College, MA; the Metropolitan Museum of Art; the Mint Museum of Art; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, MA; and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX.

Peter combines biomorphic shapes and painterly precision into his bright welded-steel sculptures. With their organic, lyrical forms, his pieces resemble the three-dimensional works of Henri Matisse and Joan Miró. Reginato uses color to draw attention to the textured surfaces of his metallic structures, which are at once delicate and expressive. He creates holistic compositions from disparate, eye-catching parts.

“The common wisdom in the art world today suggests that in order to make an important statement, an artist must take as much out as possible, thereby creating something that is empty. I want to do the opposite. I want to make art as full as possible. The only thing I took out of my work was realism. I saw greater possibilities in abstraction.

I believe that a new art will contain all the traditional elements—line, form, color, composition, drawing. I want to leave behind work that is for every generation, no matter what the existing trends are, or the perceived opinion of good and bad. I would like to think that my work will be enjoyed, talked about, and maybe even seen as vital to those times; I would like to think it will mean something to whomever is looking at it.” Peter Reginato