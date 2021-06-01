The Art of Shaving Launches Campaign to Support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The Art of Shaving, the barbers-endorsed men’s luxury grooming brand, announced today their partnership with New York-based charitable organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Art of Shaving has donated $75,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The brand will also donate 25 percent of the sales of every Gillette Labs Heated Razor sold in June, up to $25,000, bringing the total support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to $100,000.

“As a brand born in New York City, we recognize the significance of Broadway. The impact of the global pandemic has been devastating to performers. We’re privileged to partner with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that consistently supports this community with access to healthcare, medicine, and nutrition,” said Falguni Desai, CEO -The Art of Shaving.

In addition to the donation, The Art of Shaving recruited Broadway talent for a video campaign that will run through June. Broadway actors haven’t been on a stage for over a year, so The Art of Shaving wanted to spotlight them doing what they do best.The campaign features Broadway performers Adam Perry, Alex Wong, L. Steven Taylor, Michael Arden, and Miguel Cervantes. These actors are masters at crafting different identities on stage and standing true to who they are off stage.Everyone will see how a morning routine can be transformed from a chore into an indulgent shaving ritual.

“Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is fortunate for the support we have from donors like The Art of Shaving,” explained Tom Viola, Executive Director, Broadway Business UseCares/Equity Fights AIDS. “We are unique in that we draw upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community to help us achieve our mission. In turn, we support these very same people for whom the art of self-expression is their job. We are delighted to collaborate with The Art of Shaving to highlight this community and in a fun, unique way.”

The video campaign will live across social media channels and on The Art of Shaving website. The products used by the actors are available for purchase on TheArtofShaving.com, including Gillette Labs Heated Razor, The Art of Shaving’s Four Elements of The Perfect Shave in Sandalwood, Beard Conditioner, Beard Oil, and Braun Beard Trimmer.