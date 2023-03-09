Out of Town
The Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away Sails Into Arena Stage This Fall
Swept Away, the new musical written by Tony Award winner John Logan (book) and “America’s biggest roots band” (Rolling Stone), The Avett Brothers (music and lyrics), was announced today as part of the 2023/24 season at Arena Stage, Washington, DC (Molly Smith, Artistic Director; Edgar Dobie, Executive Producer). Performances will begin November 25 and will continue through December 30. Tony Award winner Michael Mayer will direct the production as he had last year in the musical’s sold-out world premiere at Berkeley Rep. The Arena Stage engagement will feature an updated score with additional, never-before-heard songs. Swept Away is produced by Special Arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live.
Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls — a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace — each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacting the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its eighth decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org
Music
Best 5 Michigan Live Concerts in 2023
You better get your hands on the cheapest website to buy concert tickets immediately since there are several live shows in Michigan that you undoubtedly shouldn’t miss!
The Great Lake State is the place to be in the following months of 2023 if you love music and live concerts since Michigan hosts some top-class bands and singers. That’s why attending concerts in Michigan is the perfect way to see your favorite artists hit the stage and provide you and your best friends with tremendous fun along with thousands of other music fans.
Without further ado, let’s see the best Michigan live concerts in 2023.
The most anticipated live concert in Detroit in 2023 is the upcoming Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band concert at the Little Caesars Arena on March 29.
Bruce is soon to celebrate an incredible 60th career anniversary, so his Detroit show at the Little Caesars Arena will be more than memorable. When it comes to music, Springsteen is a living legend with 21 studio albums and is known as the inventor of heartland rock. His live shows often last over three hours, so his concerts are undoubtedly worth the money you will pay for a concert ticket.
“The Boss” has won 20 Grammy Awards, among many other prestigious accolades, so if you desire to see a legendary musician perform, you better hurry up and buy tickets for his upcoming live concert in Detroit.
There are some musicians, such as The Rolling Stones, Adele, or Bruno Mars, who everyone wants to see at least once in their lifetime, and Bruce Springsteen is definitely one of them!
A band for which you should definitely buy concert tickets in Michigan 2023 is ZZ Top, and the band’s live show is on April 7 at the Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek. If you like rock music, ZZ Top is a perfect choice if you desire to enjoy rock riffs and dance all night long with your best friends.
This band has been rocking stages all over the globe for more than 50 years, and it still has engaging live performances, a cool dressing style, and sly humorous lyrics. Unfortunately, Dirty Hill passed away in 2021, but luckily for you, the band decided to keep on playing. Today’s band members are Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar, Frank Beard on drums, and Elwood Francis on bass.
ZZ Top became famous because of Billy’s signature blues sound, the Beard and Hill rhythm section, and the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats, and long beards.
Also on April 7, but at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Susan Werner will play a live show, and if you want to experience something unique and different, this is the place to be in April.
She is a contemporary folk singer and songwriter who uses jazz and gospel music genres to create authentic sound. Werner’s live performances are captivating and warm at the same time. She initially wanted an opera career, but luckily for music fans, she saw a Nanci Griffith performance, inspiring her to create her own songs on an acoustic guitar.
Werner became famous in the folk scene around New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, but today she is one of the most prominent contemporary folk artists in the United States. If you want to see her live performance in Ann Arbor, now is the perfect time to purchase tickets before it’s too late.
Rocking stages since 1982, Queensryche is considered one of the leading bands of the progressive metal scene and often referred to as one of the “Big Three” of this music genre, together with Fates Warning and Dream Theater.
Luckily for you, this American heavy metal band is coming to Grand Rapids on April 1 to play at the Intersection.
Queensryche has 16 studio albums, so you’ll hear many phenomenal tracks if you attend this live concert. With more than 20 million albums sold over the globe, Queensryche is considered one of the leaders of this music genre. Today’s band members are Michael Walton, Eddie Jackson, Todd La Torre, Casey Grillo, and Mike Stone.
Another exciting reason you should go to this live concert is because Queensryche have a new studio album from last year, so there are great new songs to enjoy!
Last on our list, but equally entertaining and one of the best upcoming Michigan concerts in 2023, is the Blink 182 concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on May 9.
Blink 182 is one of the best skate-punk bands that was formed in Poway, California, in 1992, and the current band members are drummer Travis Baker, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge, and vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus.
Even though their sound has diversified throughout the band’s exciting career, their musical style is seen as pop-punk, which is a mix of fast-paced punk rock with catchy pop melodies. Blink 182 emerged from a suburban skate-punk scene in Southern California, and their lyrics are primarily focused on adolescent frustrations, relationships, and maturity. Blink 182 gained popularity because of their irreverent humor and high-energy live performances.
One of the primary reasons music fans love to discover where to buy cheap concert tickets online for this band’s shows is because they have excellent tracks. Some of the songs you will have the privilege of hearing if you go to this live show include I Miss You, All the Small Things, Not Now, Online Songs, Adam’s Song, Always, Dammit, and many others.
There you have it, the five best upcoming live shows in Michigan in 2023, for which you should buy a concert ticket immediately. We wish you to have a lot of fun with your best friends and thousands of other music lovers, stay safe, and make some beautiful concert memories!
Music
The Magic Of Egypt Is Coming The Hudson Valley!
Some experience the awe-inspiring music of the Land of the Pharaohs in Irradiance right here in the Hudson Valley!
After a successful concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, Daisy Jopling is recreating this magical experience at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, New York on March 25, 2023 at 8pm. Featuring her band and star Middle Eastern musicians, this night of fusion music will transport you to feel the richness and beauty of one of the world’s most extraordinary civilizations.
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the beauty and energy of Irradiance. This concert will be something that will imprint itself into our memory with its breathtaking music, costumes, artists, lighting, and historical venue. It’s a celebration of cultures internationally: from Peekskill to the Sahara and everything in between.
The show will also feature over 60 local talented students from our Music Mentorship Foundation programs and the Peekskill School District Music Programs, and more than 200 students will be able to attend the show for free.
Out of Town
Michael Jordan Selects Montclair NJ’s Vanguard Theater
“We believe that these community organizations aren’t just local changemakers, but that they are dreamers, makers of generational bonds, and neighborhood leaders with an authentic understanding of how together they can create transformative change,” – Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President
“This funding will help us immensely in our continued efforts to mentor and amplify marginalized voices in all areas of the theater industry, including: writers, producers, composers, performers, directors, choreographers, and managers.” – Janeece Freeman-Clark
