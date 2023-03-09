The Avett Brothers Musical Swept Away Sails Into Arena Stage This Fall

You better get your hands on the cheapest website to buy concert tickets immediately since there are several live shows in Michigan that you undoubtedly shouldn’t miss!

The Great Lake State is the place to be in the following months of 2023 if you love music and live concerts since Michigan hosts some top-class bands and singers. That’s why attending concerts in Michigan is the perfect way to see your favorite artists hit the stage and provide you and your best friends with tremendous fun along with thousands of other music fans.

Without further ado, let’s see the best Michigan live concerts in 2023.

Bruce Springsteen Will Play in The Motor City

The most anticipated live concert in Detroit in 2023 is the upcoming Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band concert at the Little Caesars Arena on March 29.

Bruce is soon to celebrate an incredible 60th career anniversary, so his Detroit show at the Little Caesars Arena will be more than memorable. When it comes to music, Springsteen is a living legend with 21 studio albums and is known as the inventor of heartland rock. His live shows often last over three hours, so his concerts are undoubtedly worth the money you will pay for a concert ticket.

“The Boss” has won 20 Grammy Awards, among many other prestigious accolades, so if you desire to see a legendary musician perform, you better hurry up and buy tickets for his upcoming live concert in Detroit.

There are some musicians, such as The Rolling Stones, Adele, or Bruno Mars, who everyone wants to see at least once in their lifetime, and Bruce Springsteen is definitely one of them!

ZZ Top Is Playing At the Firekeepers Casino

A band for which you should definitely buy concert tickets in Michigan 2023 is ZZ Top, and the band’s live show is on April 7 at the Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek. If you like rock music, ZZ Top is a perfect choice if you desire to enjoy rock riffs and dance all night long with your best friends.

This band has been rocking stages all over the globe for more than 50 years, and it still has engaging live performances, a cool dressing style, and sly humorous lyrics. Unfortunately, Dirty Hill passed away in 2021, but luckily for you, the band decided to keep on playing. Today’s band members are Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar, Frank Beard on drums, and Elwood Francis on bass.

ZZ Top became famous because of Billy’s signature blues sound, the Beard and Hill rhythm section, and the matching appearances of Gibbons and Hill, who wore sunglasses, hats, and long beards.

Susan Werner Is Playing in Ann Arbor

Also on April 7, but at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Susan Werner will play a live show, and if you want to experience something unique and different, this is the place to be in April.

She is a contemporary folk singer and songwriter who uses jazz and gospel music genres to create authentic sound. Werner’s live performances are captivating and warm at the same time. She initially wanted an opera career, but luckily for music fans, she saw a Nanci Griffith performance, inspiring her to create her own songs on an acoustic guitar.

Werner became famous in the folk scene around New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, but today she is one of the most prominent contemporary folk artists in the United States. If you want to see her live performance in Ann Arbor, now is the perfect time to purchase tickets before it’s too late.

Queensryche Is Coming to Grand Rapids

Rocking stages since 1982, Queensryche is considered one of the leading bands of the progressive metal scene and often referred to as one of the “Big Three” of this music genre, together with Fates Warning and Dream Theater.

Luckily for you, this American heavy metal band is coming to Grand Rapids on April 1 to play at the Intersection.

Queensryche has 16 studio albums, so you’ll hear many phenomenal tracks if you attend this live concert. With more than 20 million albums sold over the globe, Queensryche is considered one of the leaders of this music genre. Today’s band members are Michael Walton, Eddie Jackson, Todd La Torre, Casey Grillo, and Mike Stone.

Another exciting reason you should go to this live concert is because Queensryche have a new studio album from last year, so there are great new songs to enjoy!

Blink 182 Will Also Play in The Motor City

Last on our list, but equally entertaining and one of the best upcoming Michigan concerts in 2023, is the Blink 182 concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on May 9.

Blink 182 is one of the best skate-punk bands that was formed in Poway, California, in 1992, and the current band members are drummer Travis Baker, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge, and vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus.

Even though their sound has diversified throughout the band’s exciting career, their musical style is seen as pop-punk, which is a mix of fast-paced punk rock with catchy pop melodies. Blink 182 emerged from a suburban skate-punk scene in Southern California, and their lyrics are primarily focused on adolescent frustrations, relationships, and maturity. Blink 182 gained popularity because of their irreverent humor and high-energy live performances.

One of the primary reasons music fans love to discover where to buy cheap concert tickets online for this band’s shows is because they have excellent tracks. Some of the songs you will have the privilege of hearing if you go to this live show include I Miss You, All the Small Things, Not Now, Online Songs, Adam’s Song, Always, Dammit, and many others.