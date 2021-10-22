The Band’s Visit Ari’el Stachel Has Left The Visitor

When does being an actor and your beliefs part ways?

The Visitor is an Off-Broadway musical about an undocumented Syrian immigrant, who is sent to a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. The Jewish actor slated to play the role Ari’el Stachel was uneasy about character’s accent. “I couldn’t separate the experiences I was having in the world with what I was doing on stage.”

Stachel asked the production team why his character, who was raised in the US would speak with an accent.

What is so odd is Stachel has been working on the show for over six years has been with the show since its early workshops. How long does it take to figure out how uncomfortable you are?

The stage musical is adapted from the Oscar-nominated 2007 film of the same name. It tells the story of Walter, a white college professor, who travels to New York City to find Tarek and Zainab, a young, undocumented couple staying in his apartment. After Tarek, who is Syrian, is arrested due to a misunderstanding and subsequently sent to an ICE detention center, Walter gets entangled in their lives trying to help him stay in America.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah, based on the Groundswell Productions and Participant Media motion picture written by Thomas McCarthy to The Public for its World Premiere. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan is directing.

Set to open Off-Broadway at New York’s Public Theater in April 2020, the show is now in previews.

The Visitor: Public Theater 425 Lafayette Street opens November 4th.