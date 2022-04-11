The Benefits of Online Gambling vs. Traditional Gambling

Source: https://www.canva.com/photos/MADVaLchHNY-gambling-addicted-man-with-glasses-in-front-of-online-casino-slot-machine-on-laptop-computer-at-night/ (My Account)

It’s no secret that the online gambling industry is booming. Consider that, in 2020, global revenue was an incredible $66.67 billion dollars. Forecasters expect that growth to increase to $100 billion in 2026. That’s a nearly 50% increase in just six years!

Obviously, the convenience of gambling online is a major factor. However, there are several other reasons why this surge is happening. Below you’ll find some of the benefits of online casinos that you won’t find at land-based casinos. That’s not to say that those traditional casinos don’t have any advantages of their own.

Gamble Anywhere and Anytime

Most physical casinos are open 24 hours a day. So no matter when you have the gaming itch, time is never usually a problem. Although, for many people, a long travel distance is a major obstacle. It’s not uncommon for gamblers to drive or take a bus ride for an hour or more to arrive at their preferred casino. Therefore, unless one lives in close proximity, such occasions usually need to be planned way in advance.

Of course, online gambling is easily accessible through desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. This allows players to get in on the action instantly. For those who have busy schedules, even a quick 15-minute session offers the opportunity to win some money. No preparation needed – just load the casino website, sign in, and start gaming.

More Competition Means More Rewards

Currently, thousands of online casinos are vying for the attention of new players across many countries. The problem they face is how to direct traffic to them over their competitors. One of the main methods to do so is by providing no deposit bonus codes.

These codes typically provide credits for people to play slots, bingo, poker, and other games without depositing their own money. Individuals who are lucky enough to win may keep that money as long as they follow the offer terms and conditions.

Finding the best offers can be a daunting task. That’s why it is recommended to visit a directory of no deposit bonus codes like No Deposit Bonuses. This resource regularly updates codes and offers from the most popular online casinos. They even have a mobile app with over 1 million downloads on the Google store!

The Pace of Play

Computers perform tasks faster than their human counterparts. When it comes to table games like blackjack, the time it takes for shuffling cards adds up. Furthermore, counting and moving chips all increase time between rounds too. Online casinos face neither of those issues and by clicking a button rounds move at a rapid pace.

Part of the excitement of slot machines is seeing the reels stop one after another. It wouldn’t make much sense to take that away for online slots. However, many of those games have the option to speed up the process if you desire. It’s a useful feature if you prefer 5 reel slot machines and are more interested in payouts than the experience.

Numerous Withdrawal Options

Speaking of payouts, land-based casinos offer few alternatives to cash or checks should you win a jackpot. By contrast, online casinos have known to pay winnings by wire transfer, e-payment processors, and even cryptocurrencies. There’s no worry about having a robber follow you should you win a large sum.

One caveat that online gamblers may have is a longer waiting time to receive funds. This is likely due to the fact that fraud is much easier to perpetrate online than in-person. Don’t worry though, most payout transactions shouldn’t take any longer than 5 to 7 business days.

No Dress Code

When you go to a live casino they may expect a certain dress code or attire. This may frustrate some people if they forget to check the rules beforehand. On the other hand, an online casino doesn’t care what you’re wearing. Maybe you’d like to relax in your pajamas and curl up on the couch. Heck, if you’re in the comfort of your own home wear whatever you want or nothing at all!

The only downside to playing on an online casino is no comps or free drinks. That’s a small concession for an otherwise big convenience. People who enjoy drinking more than likely have some beers or liquor in their home anyway. So, in reality, it’s not that big of a drawback.

Final Thoughts On Traditional Vs. Online Gambling

While online gambling is really starting to blossom, the traditional gambling industry isn’t going anywhere. Especially in big markets like Vegas where entertainment acts entice travelers to visit from all over the world. Still, the most tantalizing aspect of gambling is the chance to win a lot of money. For that reason, online gambling will continue to grow at an astonishing rate.