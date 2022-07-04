MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Best 4th of July Sales

4th of July sales can bring big discounts from Tech

  • Adorama: Save on tech, photography gear, and smart devices through July 5.
  • eBay: Save on headphones, accessories, and more.
  • Newegg: Get up to 55% off during the Independence Day sale.
  • Samsung: Save on laptops and tablets with limited-time offers.

Clothing and Beauty Sales

  • Abercrombie and Fitch: Get 25% off everything.
  • Asics: Get up to 60% off during the Semi-Annual Sale.
  • Clarks: Get up to 60% off select styles.
  • Cole Haan: Save 50% off with code FOURTH.
  • Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off select styles.
  • GlassesUSA: Get 60% plus free shipping.
  • J.Crew: Get up to 75% off original prices with promo code GOFOURTH.
  • Kate Spade: Get an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA40 through July 4.
  • Levi’s: Get an extra 50% off sale styles through July 11.
  • Lucky Brand: Get up to 50% off.
  • Old Navy: Get up to 60% off storewide.
  • Reebok: Take 30% off sitewide with code JULY4.
  • Richer Poorer: Up to 70% off.
  • Sephora: Get up to 50% off during the Summer Sale plus free shipping with promo code FREESHIP.
  • Sorel: Get up to 40% off select styles through July 4.
  • Taylor Stitch: Take up tgo 30% off sitewide.
  • Urban Outfitters: Save on apparel, furniture, and more.
Retail Stores

  • Best Buy: Save on appliances during the Fourth of July Appliance Sale through July 13.
  • The Home Depot: Save during The Home Depot’s Summer Savings event.
  • JCPenney: Get up to 70% off doorbusters through July 4.
  • Lowe’s: Save on tools, grills, decor, and more during the July Fourth Values sale.
  • Macy’s: Get up to an extra 20% off select sale items with the promo code FOURTH and $5 Same-Day Delivery until July 4.
  • Overstock: Get up to 70% off thousands of items.
  • Target: Save on home goods, summer gear, apparel, and water bottles.
  • Walmart: Save big on summer picks including grills, kids’ toys, and coolers.
  • Wayfair: Get up to 60% off during the Fourth of July Clearance sale.

Mattresses and Bedding

  • Allswell: Get 25% off mattresses with promo code FIREWORKS25 through July 4.
  • Amerisleep: $450 off mattresses with promo code AS450.
  • Bear Mattress: Get 30% off sitewide plus a free accessories.
  • Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide through July 4.
  • Buffy: Save 15% sitewide.
  • Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off on everything else.
  • Eight Sleep: Get $200 off the Pod Pro.
  • Gravity Blankets: Save on pillows, accessories, and more all summer.
  • Helix: Get $150 off your purchase of $600+ with the promo code 4JULYWKND150. Get $200 off your purchase of $1,250+ with the promo code 4JULYWKND20oGet $250 off your purchase of $1,70o+ with the promo code 4JULYWKND250.
  • Leesa: Get 20% off bundles and up to $200 off mattresses during the Early Access Fourth of July sale.
  • Purple: Get up to $200 off on select mattresses.
  • Saatva: Up to $450 off through July 4.

Kitchen and Furniture

  • Aerogarden: 30% off Fourth of July Celebration.
  • Apt2B: G5% off sitewide.
  • Burrow: Take up to $1000 off with code USA22
  • The Company Store: Get up to 30% off with code JULY4
  • Nutribullet: Get 20% off juicers with promo code JUICEthrough July 4.
  • Sodastream: Get up to 25% off sparkling water devices.
  • Sur La Table: Get 20% off your order with promo code JULY.
  • West Elm: Get up to 70% off during the Warehouse Sale.

You can also find great deals on air conditioners, beach gear, and outdoor gear.

 

Shopping

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

