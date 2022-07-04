The Best 4th of July Sales

4th of July sales can bring big discounts from Tech
- Adorama: Save on tech, photography gear, and smart devices through July 5.
- eBay: Save on headphones, accessories, and more.
- Newegg: Get up to 55% off during the Independence Day sale.
- Samsung: Save on laptops and tablets with limited-time offers.
Clothing and Beauty Sales
- Abercrombie and Fitch: Get 25% off everything.
- Asics: Get up to 60% off during the Semi-Annual Sale.
- Clarks: Get up to 60% off select styles.
- Cole Haan: Save 50% off with code FOURTH.
- Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off select styles.
- GlassesUSA: Get 60% plus free shipping.
- J.Crew: Get up to 75% off original prices with promo code GOFOURTH.
- Kate Spade: Get an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA40 through July 4.
- Levi’s: Get an extra 50% off sale styles through July 11.
- Lucky Brand: Get up to 50% off.
- Old Navy: Get up to 60% off storewide.
- Reebok: Take 30% off sitewide with code JULY4.
- Richer Poorer: Up to 70% off.
- Sephora: Get up to 50% off during the Summer Sale plus free shipping with promo code FREESHIP.
- Sorel: Get up to 40% off select styles through July 4.
- Taylor Stitch: Take up tgo 30% off sitewide.
- Urban Outfitters: Save on apparel, furniture, and more.
Retail Stores
- Best Buy: Save on appliances during the Fourth of July Appliance Sale through July 13.
- The Home Depot: Save during The Home Depot’s Summer Savings event.
- JCPenney: Get up to 70% off doorbusters through July 4.
- Lowe’s: Save on tools, grills, decor, and more during the July Fourth Values sale.
- Macy’s: Get up to an extra 20% off select sale items with the promo code FOURTH and $5 Same-Day Delivery until July 4.
- Overstock: Get up to 70% off thousands of items.
- Target: Save on home goods, summer gear, apparel, and water bottles.
- Walmart: Save big on summer picks including grills, kids’ toys, and coolers.
- Wayfair: Get up to 60% off during the Fourth of July Clearance sale.
Mattresses and Bedding
- Allswell: Get 25% off mattresses with promo code FIREWORKS25 through July 4.
- Amerisleep: $450 off mattresses with promo code AS450.
- Bear Mattress: Get 30% off sitewide plus a free accessories.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide through July 4.
- Buffy: Save 15% sitewide.
- Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off on everything else.
- Eight Sleep: Get $200 off the Pod Pro.
- Gravity Blankets: Save on pillows, accessories, and more all summer.
- Helix: Get $150 off your purchase of $600+ with the promo code 4JULYWKND150. Get $200 off your purchase of $1,250+ with the promo code 4JULYWKND20o. Get $250 off your purchase of $1,70o+ with the promo code 4JULYWKND250.
- Leesa: Get 20% off bundles and up to $200 off mattresses during the Early Access Fourth of July sale.
- Purple: Get up to $200 off on select mattresses.
- Saatva: Up to $450 off through July 4.
Kitchen and Furniture
- Aerogarden: 30% off Fourth of July Celebration.
- Apt2B: G5% off sitewide.
- Burrow: Take up to $1000 off with code USA22
- The Company Store: Get up to 30% off with code JULY4
- Nutribullet: Get 20% off juicers with promo code JUICEthrough July 4.
- Sodastream: Get up to 25% off sparkling water devices.
- Sur La Table: Get 20% off your order with promo code JULY.
- West Elm: Get up to 70% off during the Warehouse Sale.
You can also find great deals on air conditioners, beach gear, and outdoor gear.
